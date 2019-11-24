For a team that has been unable to either pull away or keep a lead late, walking off the court with a double-digit win was a welcome change of pace.
The Tigers' post attack forced a young Southern Illinois Edwardsville front court into foul trouble early, and Missouri women's basketball rolled to a 68-51 win Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak. Senior Amber Smith led MU with another strong performance, scoring 15 points, while freshman Hayley Frank picked up 12 off the bench and junior Nadia Green added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Smith has been a mainstay for the Tigers over the last four seasons and is taking on a larger role with the departure of Sophie Cunningham. But Green's performance was a surprise for a guard who was averaging just two points and 1.5 rebounds a game coming into the matchup. The afternoon start was only her second of the season, and she proved that head coach Robin Pingeton's choice was the right one, scoring eight of the team's first 10 points.
"I thought against South Dakota, defensively, (Green) did a nice job, but I didn't like the effort on the boards. I really challenged her going into this night to put the complete game together. She obviously had the best game of her career so far, but that's just a starting point for what she can contribute to this team," Pingeton said.
Green's scoring kept Missouri on pace with SIUE, which hit four 3s in the first quarter in what was initially a back-and-forth game. But the Tigers took advantage of the Cougars' one-dimensional offense and poor shooting the rest of the game, allowing just 31 points over the final three quarters. While the defense tightened up, continued pressure at the basket wore down the guard-heavy lineup of SIUE.
Pushing the offense through a below-the-basket attack forced the Cougars to put a young forward, Ajulu Thatha, inside against Smith and fellow senior Hannah Schuchts. Pingeton ran the Tigers in isolation plays early, dropping Smith or Schuchts to a block to attack the basket. The aggressive play low had SIUE flustered early, and the man defense couldn't match up with Missouri's inside presence. Compared to the 14 points they allowed, the Tigers scored 44 from inside the paint.
"We had anticipated they might play us a little bit more with their 3-2 zone. I talked about that in the pregame, just the importance of playing inside-out, not just settling for quick shots in transition. I thought our kids did a really nice job with having a sense of urgency in getting the ball inside with either a post feed or attacking the basket," Pingeton said.
A win to snap the losing streak doesn't mean Missouri is satisfied with the day, however. Pingeton was able to play the bench for most of the fourth quarter, and while that amounts to good minutes, bad decisions and sloppy play led to miscommunication and unnecessary turnovers. The Tigers are still looking to put together a clean 40 minutes of play, and they'll want to do it sooner rather than later, as conference play won't give them the same room to make mistakes.
Another chance to get a clean 40 minutes comes at 3 p.m. Thursday in Cancun, Mexico, for the first game of the Cancun Challenge against the University of New Mexico.
