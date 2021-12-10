In its 32nd matchup against Missouri State , Missouri women's basketball resembled itself from last season. Low energy, scoring droughts and falling prey to foul trouble were MU's main downfalls in the first half against its in-state rival.
The Bears bested the Tigers 79-51, registering its third straight win against Missouri in the process.
After a two-point loss to No. 5 Baylor, the Tigers' confidence was shaken.
"I felt like on Tuesday and Wednesday, I was concerned about the way we practiced," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. ... "Travel probably was a part of it. The week before finals, I know is really challenging for our kids. I think this is just one from top to bottom not a good game for us."
Midway through the second quarter, the Tigers trailed the Bears by as much as 16 points. Missouri State (7-2) outrebounded and outscored Missouri for two quarters. This resulted in MU turning over the ball 14 times.
Offensively, the Tigers (8-2) didn't look like themselves, only scoring 25 points in the first half. This was an anomaly for a squad that has averaged around 40 points in the first half this season. A 51-point finish for the Tigers is their lowest scoring outing this season.
"We could have been down 13 at the half and we fouled at the buzzer to give them three more, which put us down 16," Pingeton said when asked about the locker room's vibe during halftime. "So you know, there's definitely some frustration, but what we could do is control our focus and our effort in that second half, and we were just gonna have to chip away at it. I felt like we were in a good place, but clearly, we didn't play well for 40 minutes."
Playing catch-up is never ideal in basketball, but it's even harder to do when your shots are not landing.
Missouri State seniors Brice Calip and Sydney Wilson buried five 3s. Calip finished the game with 14 points and four rebounds, while Wilson led her team in points with 17 and three assists. Calip and Wilson were just two of the five Bears to score in double digits.
In a game that Missouri shot 35% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc, a few positives can be taken from the performances of LaDazhia Williams, Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank.
Blackwell finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Frank had 12 points. Williams, who came off the bench, was limited to 15 minutes because of foul trouble but managed to score eight points and four rebounds.
Despite coming off of its worst team performance of the season, Pingeton's squad has no time to sulk with another nonconference game Sunday.
"I think, if anything, it should make them a little bit edgier and I think that's okay," Pingeton said. "There's such a thing as an accountability mirror, and what did we, where do we miss? What do we need to fix? What do we need to own individually and collectively? Like I said before, 'It's not always going to be 70 and sunny.'"