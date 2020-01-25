The last time Missouri women’s basketball met Texas A&M, it was all about Sophie Cunningham and Chennedy Carter.
The opposing stars combined for 89 minutes on the court in Missouri’s dramatic 70-65 overtime victory last February, leading the way for their teams in what was a thrilling battle for SEC positioning and a big resume win.
When the Tigers and Aggies cross paths again on Sunday, the story will be different.
Cunningham has moved on to her professional career, competing for the Phoenix Mercury and Australia’s Melbourne Boomers. Missouri has struggled to move on without her, slogging its way to a 5-14 record and a tie for 11th place in the SEC.
Carter, now a junior, has missed Texas A&M’s last three games with an ankle sprain, and her status for Sunday is unknown.
Carter’s loss has been a big one for the No. 15 Aggies. After the SEC’s active career leading scorer went down in the second quarter against LSU on Jan. 9, A&M blew a halftime lead and lost, 57-54. A week later, No. 11 Kentucky crushed the Aggies 76-54 in what should have been a tight battle between two of the conference’s top contenders.
N’Dea Jones has done her best to assume Carter’s starring role in recent games, and her contributions have helped the Aggies to wins over Florida and Alabama. She enters Sunday riding a wave of seven straight double-doubles.
Ciera Johnson, a 6-foot-4 center, is Texas A&M’s main force in the paint. She has scored double figures in 11 straight games and has combined with Jones to make the Aggies one of the top rebounding squads in the SEC.
That prowess on the boards is bad news for Missouri, which ranks 13th in the conference in rebounding margin. Texas A&M is third in that category.
If there is one area of the court where the Tigers can claim an advantage Sunday, it is beyond the arc. Missouri averages more than twice as many made threes per game as the Aggies, with Jordan Chavis and Hayley Frank both ranking in the SEC’s top 15 in points from deep.
In last Sunday’s win at Mississippi, Aijha Blackwell chimed in with three 3-pointers of her own. Hannah Schuchts and Amber Smith have also been dangerous at times from downtown.
Even if Missouri can get its shooters going, Sunday’s game is still likely to be an uphill climb. Missouri has yet to win consecutive games this season, and has only won twice in 12 trips to College Station, Texas.
A large crowd in A&M’s Reed Arena is possible Sunday as Aggie coach Gary Blair goes for his 400th win with the program. Blair, whose 17-year tenure in College Station includes winning the 2011 National Championship, is 19-6 against Missouri.
Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. Sunday in College Station. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+, and Missouri’s radio broadcast will air on KTGR.