Balance is something that had eluded Missouri through the first two games of the season. Only four players had reached double figures in those contests.
On Wednesday night, four Tigers got into double figures, including Lauren Hansen and Izzy Higginbottom as Missouri dominated Saint Louis 69-53 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
“We’re not really focusing on who scores the points,” guard Aijha Blackwell said. “Just making sure everyone is getting touches.
“We have a lot of talent on this team.”
The game opened up as a defensive struggle, setting the tone for the the first half. Three minutes in, Missouri found itself with only one field goal and down early.
Luckily for them, the Tigers defense came to play Wednesday night. They suffocated SLU the rest of the first quarter while getting an offensive boost from Blackwell and Hansen.
It was more of the same in the second quarter as the Billikens shot 34% from the field in the first half. Missouri defended well against SLU’s best player, senior guard Ciaja Harbison, who came into the game averaging 19.5 points. She was held to two in the first half and 14 for the game on 6 of 15 shooting.
“Defensively, I thought we were pretty solid for the most part,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said.
The Tigers got a boost from the bench throughout the game. LaDazhia Williams was aggressive in the first half, scoring six points after just two against Morgan State.
In the third quarter, Izzy Higginbottom hit two jump shots that helped extend Missouri’s lead to 20. The freshman guard finished with a game-high 17 points.
“(Mama Dembele and Hansen are) always giving me advice,” Higginbottom said. “I think they’re really gritty and that’s the biggest thing that has rubbed off on me.”
Missouri also thrived on the glass. Rebounding was always going to play a big role in this game as the Billikens came in averaging 41 rebounds with Missouri averaging 33.5. The Tigers won the rebounding battle by 16 with a season-high 47 boards. Blackwell led the way with 15.
“We were going to be at a height disadvantage,” Pingeton said. “We didn’t play perfect, but I thought our kids played gritty and physical, which was needed against a taller opponent.”
The height disadvantage she was alluding to was SLU’s 6-foot-5 senior center Brooke Flowers. She was a constant nuisance for Missouri on the defensive end, finishing with three blocks and a steal while adding 10 points for the Billikens.
Missouri’s next game is at home against Idaho State. The Bengals are coming off a season in which they won the Big Sky and earned a 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Kentucky in the first round.
While Idaho State has not gotten off to its best start this season at 1-1, expect Pingeton to have her team ready for a squad that brings back four of their six leading scorers from last winter.
“We did a great job tonight coming out of the halftime break as the aggressors,” she said. “There’s a lot of positives with this team but still plenty to work on.”