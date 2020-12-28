Schedule changes and alterations continue for Missouri women’s basketball. The team announced Monday afternoon that its SEC matchup against Vanderbilt on Jan. 7 will be postponed.
This change is due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt program. Missouri is no stranger to schedule adjustments. It suffered a similar run-in with Covid-19 cases earlier this season.
It has not been announced when the game will be rescheduled, but Tigers fans with tickets and parking passes should hold on to them until the rescheduled date is released, MU Athletics noted.