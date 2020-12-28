Missouri women's basketball players leave the court at half-time (copy)

Missouri women’s basketball players leave the court at halftime during their game against Southern Illinois on Dec. 20 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers’ upcoming game against Vanderbilt has been postponed to an unknown date.

 Hillary Tan/Missourian

Schedule changes and alterations continue for Missouri women’s basketball. The team announced Monday afternoon that its SEC matchup against Vanderbilt on Jan. 7 will be postponed.

This change is due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt program. Missouri is no stranger to schedule adjustments. It suffered a similar run-in with Covid-19 cases earlier this season.

It has not been announced when the game will be rescheduled, but Tigers fans with tickets and parking passes should hold on to them until the rescheduled date is released, MU Athletics noted.

  • I am a sports reporter for the fall semester 2020 and I am currently studying sports journalism print and digital. You can reach me at shannonbelt@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

