The Southeastern Conference shows no mercy when it comes to women’s basketball. After a heartbreaking 66-64 loss to LSU on Monday, Missouri will close out its week against No. 8 Texas A&M on Sunday at Mizzou Arena.
To make things even more interesting for the Tigers (5-4, 1-3 SEC), eight of their 10 remaining games are against teams ranked in the Top 25. With such a daunting schedule ahead, Robin Pingeton‘s squad has a lot of work to do and not a lot of time to do it.
Despite a stunning comeback led by sophomores Aijha Blackwell and Lauren Hansen against LSU, offense was a struggle for Missouri on Monday. The Tigers shot 9-of-26 in the first half, only scoring eight points in the first quarter and 12 in the next.
Fans know about Blackwell and her consistency in scoring and rebounding. They are also aware of Hayley Frank, who averages 13.7 points per game. Finding another steady scorer will be crucial for the Tigers against an experienced Texas A&M (13-1, 4-1).
“I think we have a lot of shooters on our team and we’re going to continue to do what we do,” Frank said when asked about the shooting woes in the first half against LSU. “It definitely was a big emphasis to get it inside first because they collapsed on the ball, now we just need to get better rhythm shots out of it.”
Junior Haley Troup and forward LaDazhia Williams both have shown the ability to become that third scorer for Missouri. Troup has been a solid role player for the Tigers this season, taking more of a facilitating role compared to her play last year. She averages 7.4 points per game, revitalizing the offense every time she scores from mid-range or the three-point line.
Williams’ contributions have come from in the paint and on the free throw line. Despite going up against some of the best post players the SEC and the nation have to offer, Williams has more than enough in her repertoire to solidify herself as the Tigers’ third scorer. The 6-foot-4 forward has scored double digits in four straight games and is shooting over 75% from the free throw line in that span.
Turnovers have been another factor in Missouri’s struggles. The Tigers have committed 18 or more turnovers in three straight games. The offense will have to tighten up to avoid giving the Aggies extra help during Sunday’s matchup.
Texas A&M has been an bulldozer so far in the SEC, where its only loss has been to LSU in overtime. Leading the charge for the Aggies are their four senior starters: Ciera Johnson, N’dea Jones, Kayla Wells and Aaliyah Wilson. The group has started 12 consecutive games for Texas A&M, and all are averaging double figures.
At the one and two, Wells and Wilson will be threats to the Tigers on both ends of the court. Wilson, who poured in 27 points against Arkansas on Jan. 10, isn’t only known for her scoring; she’s snagged at least one steal in every game. Turning defense into offense could give the Aggies a leg up given Missouri’s ball-security struggles.
Wells’ contributions come via facilitation and court vision. Jones and Johnson both make their living under the basket, where the two 6-foot plus forwards each average more than eight rebounds per game.
Going up against an experienced squad like Texas A&M will put Missouri’s youth to the test. The Tigers will need to set the tone in the first half. In nonconference play, the Tigers were more of a second-half team, but in SEC play that script has flipped. While Missouri is no stranger to playing catch-up, against a team like Texas A&M, an opening for a comeback may simply not be available.
“I think there’s a certain way you got to play the game, and you got a responsibility for 40 minutes to let it all hang out,” Pingeton after Monday’s game. “Be a great teammate, bring the energy, play one possession at a time, don’t let one possession turn to two and don’t hang your head. You know we got things we’ve got to clean.”
The Tigers and Aggies will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.