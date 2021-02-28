In a season where Missouri has consistently found itself in close battles, the Tigers (9-10, 5-9 SEC) ended the regular season with a truly dominant performance against Mississippi State (10-8, 5-7 SEC), winning 77-57 in Starkville, Mississippi.
Missouri shot well from the start, but struggled to pull out to a substantial lead in the first quarter because of turnover problems. Mississippi State couldn’t capitalize on the Tigers' mistakes, but found itself within striking distance at the end of the first quarter, down 17-12.
That changed with a monster second quarter from Missouri. The Tigers went on a 14-2 run and led 40-24 by the end of the first half. Mississippi State couldn’t get anything going offensively and only made one 3-pointer in the half. Missouri’s seven 3s and efficient scoring enabled it to pull away.
The trend continued in the third quarter as senior guard Shug Dickson went off for 11 points. Hayley Frank also dropped 7 and the Tigers pulled away to a 24-point lead. Missouri annihilated Mississippi State on the boards, only allowing the Bulldogs to grab four rebounds in the entire quarter. With the lead out of the Bulldogs’ reach, Missouri held on comfortably through the final period.
Shug Dickson led the Tigers with 16 points off the bench, dropping a team-high four 3s. The Tigers shot 40% from deep with seven players hitting at least one 3. Shannon Dufficy had another admirable game in the starting lineup, scoring 10 points. Dufficy has scored ten or more in all three of the games she’s started.
With Dickson and Dufficy showing quality scoring recently, along with Missouri’s usual suspects Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank producing well, the Tigers’ offense could be as potent as ever heading into the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers played aggressive defense and locked down Mississippi State all game long. Leading the way for Missouri on defense was freshman guard Mama Dembele, who had six steals and constantly badgered Mississippi State ball-handlers throughout Sunday’s matchup.
Missouri showed a marked improvement on the glass after being dismantled in rebounding in their last loss against Tennessee. After being outrebounded 46-25 on Thursday, The Tigers turned the tables against the Bulldogs and pulled down 46 rebounds of their own compared to Mississippi State’s 31. Those 46 rebounds are the most Missouri has had since the Tigers began running with a smaller lineup since LaDazhia Williams has been limited with an ankle injury.
Aijha Blackwell scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, getting her 12th double-double of the regular season.
With Sunday’s win, the Tigers gathered some momentum heading into the SEC Tournament. Missouri has shown the potential to do some damage in the tournament, as it has played the majority of its ranked opponents close.
However, even in a blowout, the Tigers’ main problem of turnovers showed up, with Missouri giving the ball up 18 times. Six of those came in the first quarter, the only time during which the Bulldogs were able to hang close. To make a run in Greenville, South Carolina, Missouri will have to limit those mistakes.
With Sunday's results around the conference, Missouri secured the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers will face No. 7-seed Alabama in the tournament's second round at 5 p.m. Thursday on SEC Network.