For the first time since 2014, Missouri women’s basketball will play on the opening Wednesday of the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers lost at Alabama (18-11, 8-8 SEC) on Sunday, 73-61, but the die was cast earlier in the afternoon when Georgia defeated Florida 65-59. That result made it impossible for Missouri (8-21, 5-11 SEC) to overtake the Bulldogs for 10th place in the conference.
Instead of taking an extra day off before entering the tournament in the second round, the Tigers will be in action against Mississippi (7-22, 0-16 SEC) at about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina.
Despite standout performances from Aijha Blackwell and Amber Smith on Sunday, Missouri could not earn a road victory against a streaking Alabama team that has played its way onto the NCAA Tournament bubble in recent weeks. The Tigers never led in the second half as the Crimson Tide held on for their fourth straight win.
Blackwell’s big day was evident as early as the first quarter, when she scored 11 of Missouri’s 14 points. She finished with a game-high 23 points as well as 11 rebounds, good enough for her fifth double-double in the past six games.
“I think she’s obviously been really aggressive for us offensively,” coach Robin Pingeton said of Blackwell on KTGR. “Usually she can make something good happen going to the rim, whether it’s getting to the free-throw line, creating a shot for herself, creating a shot for her teammates.”
Smith emerged in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in the period as Missouri went to the locker room down 34-31. On a day when the Tigers missed the contributions of freshman Hayley Frank, who scored just 2 points, Smith was there to steady the ship with 20 points, her highest total since Feb. 2.
“I thought Amber just showed great leadership tonight,” Pingeton said. “She was a great voice in those huddles. On the court, I thought she was a calming presence. Obviously really efficient with the ball.”
Alabama struggled against the Missouri defense early in the game, shooting just 28.6% in the opening quarter, but began to pull away in the second quarter as its superior depth began to emerge.
Jasmine Walker, who scored a combined 44 points in upset wins at Mississippi State and Texas A&M recently, scored just 5 on Sunday, but all 10 Alabama players who played were able to find the basket, including four in double figures.
Another storyline was Missouri’s uncharacteristic struggles from three-point range. The Tigers shot more threes (30) than twos (29), but connected just six times from deep. Alabama was more efficient, going 7-of-20 from beyond the arc.
Missouri trailed by nine at the midpoint of the fourth quarter and was far from out of the game, but a scoreless drought of nearly five minutes all but wiped out the Tigers’ chances.
“You want to make sure you get a shot every possession,” Pingeton said. “I just thought there were a couple possessions there towards the end that were really key in that fourth quarter that we just tried to create something that maybe wasn’t there for us.”
Missouri shot a perfect 13-of-13 on free throws Sunday, the third time in program history the Tigers have been perfect from the line with at least 10 attempts.
Missouri is the No. 11 seed in the conference tournament, while Ole Miss sits at No. 14 after a winless regular season in conference play. The winner of Wednesday’s opening round matchup will face No. 6 seed Tennessee at about 7:25 p.m. Thursday.