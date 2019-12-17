Princeton women's basketball is on a five-game winning streak; boasts only one loss, in overtime to an NCAA Tournament team in Iowa; and is the No. 4 team in CollegeInsider.com's ranking of mid-major teams.
But that's not why Missouri coach Robin Pingeton is "impressed" by the Tigers from New Jersey after watching film ahead of their matchup Wednesday.
"They’ve got arguably one of the best players in the country and probably a first-round draft pick in Bella (Alarie) and just a really strong supporting cast," she said Tuesday.
Alarie, the senior who has twice been named the Ivy League Player of the Year and was an honorable-mention All-American last season, is coming off of a junior campaign in which she averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds. Her young senior season has been just as impressive, as she's recorded career highs in points, rebounds and blocks so far on the year.
Corralling Alarie may be a challenge for a Missouri squad that's had trouble making defensive stops. At 6-foot-4, she's been utilized by Princeton as both a guard and forward, with the team using her length to stretch the court. While she'll shoot from outside, Alarie is more comfortable inside the arc, which could pose a challenge for a team that Pingeton said needs to get better at "gang rebounding."
"We're getting beat on the boards way too many times. We're not getting enough offensive second shot opportunitie,s and we're not taking away their second shot opportunities," Pingeton said. "That's a big piece of it. It's about possessions."
Alarie has pulled down almost three times as many defensive rebounds as she has offensive, but her team overall controls the boards well, grabbing over 400 on the season while opponents have snagged fewer than 350. Senior Amber Smith leads the Tigers (3-8) in rebounds by a significant margin, but the height difference between her and Alarie may prove a disadvantage.
Freshman Hayley Frank, who's started the last four games, may be the better fit to go up against Princeton's All-American. Her inexperience may sound like a downside, but Pingeton's trusted her in some big roles, and the four-time Missouri state champion has proved herself. Frank scored 29 points against New Mexico in the Cancun Challenge after Smith went down with an ankle injury, and she's scored in double-digits in three of the four games she's started.
A needed win won't be as simple as keeping Alarie and Princeton (9-1) off the boards, however. Missouri has a more explosive offensive attack than last season, averaging almost 72 points a game with three players scoring in double figures and three with a 3-point percentage over 40%. But Princeton has allowed opponents to score more than 50 points in only four of its 10 contests this season and held Iowa to just 67 points in regulation in a 77-75 overtime loss Nov. 21.
Finishing a game hasn't been easy for Missouri this season, with four of its eight losses coming by a margin of five points or fewer. Pulling out a win against a tough Princeton team would be a needed momentum boost for an SEC slate that doesn't get any easier than a tough nonconference schedule.
Tipoff between the opposing Tigers is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Fans can tune into the game live on SEC Network+ or, on radio, KTGR.