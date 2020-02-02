Spotted throughout the sparse crowd were red jerseys, shirts and hats.
But it wasn't the deep crimson red of the Arkansas Razorbacks, the visiting team in Sunday's women's basketball matchup at Mizzou Arena.
Instead, it was the bright, cherry red of the Kansas City Chiefs that fans donned for the 4 p.m. game. Patrick Mahomes, Larry Johnson and Travis Kelce were represented in the crowd as Missouri fans cheered for their favorite college team and prepared for the anxiety of a Super Bowl 50 years in the making for their favorite professional team.
Missouri women's basketball drew the short end of the straw this season, being placed in a tip-off time slot than ran right up against the Super Bowl kick-off. Any women's team with this game time would see a drop in attendance, but Missouri had the added conflict of the local NFL team playing for perhaps the most coveted trophy in sports.
The fans that did show up saw a fight from Missouri, but ultimately watched the Tigers squander a 13-point lead in an 85-81 overtime loss. It's the sixth straight home loss for the Tigers in a season that has largely been a disappointment for a team that made it to the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament.
Attendance has been meager throughout the season as marquee matchups have turned into blowouts. The announced crowd size, which is counted by number of tickets sold, was 3,531.
When Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors saw that number in the postgame press conference, he did a double take.
"Was that 3,500 people?" he asked the reporters gathered.
A crowd of 3,500 is probably a stretch, but Chiefs fans still found a reason to attend the game and cheer on the Tigers.
Mike Tuter, a longtime Chiefs fan, bought tickets for the game before he realized it was the same day as the Super Bowl. Clad in a bright red shirt with an arrowhead and "KC" across the chest, Tuter sat next to his daughter, Allison Tuter, and wife, Nicole Tuter, munching on some popcorn. The decision to attend the game and miss some of the big game wasn't much of a debate for the family.
"[Allison] has been wanting to come to a basketball game, so I just picked the first one that was a home game on the weekend," Mike Tuter said. "I thought, well, she wants to come to a basketball game, so that's what we're doing."
Tuter wasn't disappointed that he would be missing some of the Super Bowl, but planned to catch what he could of a potential Kansas City win at a Shakespeare's Pizza location in town.
Bob McClellan, a Missouri women's basketball season ticket holder for the past two years, entered Mizzou Arena with a bright red shirt bearing LIV in large letters across the front, unapologetic about his Chiefs fandom. McClellan and his wife, Margaret, planned to stay for about an hour and a half before heading to a friends house for a watch party.
Margaret said the couple rarely misses a Chiefs game, and with the direction the women's team has gone this season, heading out early was an easy choice.
"Last year, we were used to watching the girls win most of the games, and making it to the NCAA Tournament," Bob McClellan said. "This year, they're going to finish pretty close to the bottom of the SEC. ... It's tough to come here and watch them lose by 20, 25."
Senior Amber Smith has been there for the NCAA Tournament appearances and 11,000-plus sized crowds. Adjusting to the atmosphere of a rebuilding season has called for the team to step up in a new way.
"I think it is really important to have our home crowd, but sometimes we're not going to have them," she said. "So it's like how do we bring the energy for ourselves and get ourselves worked up and going. It's just like playing on the road at that point."
Nowhere has been particularly kind to the Tigers, who sit at a 5-17 record headed into the last month of the regular season. A home arena that provides a particular edge would be valuable as Missouri looks to earn a first round bye in the SEC Tournament.
Wins against the bottom third of the conference are also needed for a chance at a bye. That starts this week with a trip to Georgia. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Athens.