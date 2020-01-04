It's been just over two weeks since the Missouri women's basketball team has played in front of a home crowd.
The Tigers are hoping home is sweet when they return for their first SEC match of the season in Mizzou Arena. LSU comes to Columbia on Sunday fresh off a 71-60 victory over Alabama on Thursday.
Missouri (3-11) arrives on a five-game losing streak, dropping its SEC opener 77-66 at Tennessee on Thursday.
While wins have been hard to come by anywhere for Robin Pingeton's team this season, all three of MU's wins have come at home. Each of those was against a mid-major team, however, and none of those teams packed the offensive punch that LSU (11-2) will bring.
Redshirt senior forward Ayana Mitchell got hot for LSU at the right time, averaging almost 90% shooting the last four games of December to carry her into conference play, and she currently leads the SEC in shooting at 70.9%. She picked up the 32nd double-double of her career against Alabama with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Missouri won't just have to contain Mitchell, however. When she's gone cold, junior guard Khayla Pointer or junior center Faustine Aifuwa step up to lead the team in scoring and rebounding. Often, though, all three will put up big numbers. On the same night Mitchell had a double-double against the Crimson Tide, Pointer notched 18 points and Aifuwa added 12 with 7 boards.
Missouri has struggled defensively this season at being able to hold all areas of an offense. When it limited Princeton's Bella Alarie to just 12 points, Carli Littlefield dropped 22. Illinois' freshman standout Kennedi Myles had 10, but Petra Holesinska shined with 22 points.
In both instances, MU was able to limit the presence of the forward inside but got beat from behind the arc. LSU might be one of the worst 3-point shooting teams Missouri has seen this season, however, so a defense that clogs the lane and forces the Tigers from Louisiana to shoot the long ball could prove to be the key.
But once the Tigers from Missouri get a stop, they'll have to beat LSU's stingy defense. It's held opponents to under 60 points nine times this season and under 50 in four games.
That's mostly due to the turnovers LSU forces. Opponents have coughed up 14.9 a game, almost 10 of which come solely on steals, good for fifth-best in the SEC. It's equated to 20.4 points a game for LSU in a transition offense that could cause plenty of problems for a Missouri team that's struggled getting up and down the floor.
Pingeton labeled transition defense as one of the biggest problems to work on heading into the SEC slate. Princeton sped Missouri up on the offensive end in its 68-33 win Dec. 18, forcing 17 turnovers. LSU employs a half-court and full-court press that does the same, so Pingeton will have a chance to see if the weeks of practice show up on the court Sunday.
Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Fans can watch the matchup live on ESPNU or listen live on KTGR.