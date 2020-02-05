The Georgia women's basketball team has an interesting resumé.
With a 3-6 conference record that places them in the bottom half of the South Eastern Conference standings, the Bulldogs suffered a bad loss to Vanderbilt on Jan. 9, but have a win over No. 25 Arkansas and nearly upset No. 16 Texas A&M on Jan. 30.
If Georgia had pulled out wins over the Commodores and Aggies, it would have had a better shot at a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Wins against teams with losing conference records in the final month of the regular season are key for the Bulldogs to keep a postseason berth in sight.
Missouri finds itself in the exact same position, with different circumstances.
After playing seven of their first nine conference games against nationally ranked teams, the Tigers now face the bottom of the SEC in six of their next seven games. Sitting at 2-7 in conference play, Georgia is the perfect opponent for Missouri to start a win streak against.
Both the Bulldogs and Tigers have struggled on the court this season in similar ways.
Georgia's offense has shown up in spurts throughout the season, but is inconsistent. In a game against Texas A&M on Jan. 30, the Bulldogs shot 29% in the second quarter and went scoreless in the first seven minutes but scored 43 points in the final half.
Junior guard Gabby Connally was the key to that second half comeback, leading the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points. She's Georgia's leading scorer, averaging 12.4 points per game, but Missouri might get a break. Connally left the Bulldogs' last game against Mississippi State early with an injury and didn't return. Her status for Thursday is unclear, but if she sits, the Tigers have a better chance to pick up the win.
A win could also come if Missouri can exploit Georgia's propensity for turnovers. The Bulldogs average 17.7 a game with a margin of -1.3. Mississippi State forced 25 and 23 on separate occasions and Georgia has coughed up 20 or more turnovers six other times.
The problem is that the Tigers are even more prone to turning the ball over.
Missouri has only won the turnover battle in five games this season, two of which were wins. Opponents turn the Tigers over an average of 16.7 times a game and score 17.5 points off them. Missouri, on the other hand, is averaging under 13 turnovers a game and is scoring less than a point off each one.
With an offense that often struggles to find ways to score, capitalizing on Georgia's turnover problem is Missouri's opportunity to create the offensive rhythm it's struggled to find.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Athens, Georgia. Fans can tune into SEC Network+ or KTGR to catch the game.