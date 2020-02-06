Missouri women’s basketball found itself in an all too familiar position Thursday night.
After pulling out to a 37-32 halftime lead over Georgia (12-11, 3-7 SEC), the Tigers were outscored 17-11 in the third quarter and went into the final quarter of play down a point.
Stringing together a complete four quarters has been difficult for MU this season, and that wasn’t more obvious than in Sunday’s loss to Arkansas. Missouri saw a 13-point lead slowly dwindle and fade in the fourth quarter before untimely turnovers late sank the team in overtime.
Would Robin Pingeton’s team learn from that game, or would Missouri (6-17, 3-7 SEC) once again flounder in the fourth quarter and hand over a game it once had full control over?
The Tigers proved that there’s room for growth in what has been a challenging season, as they handed Georgia a 73-65 loss and picked up just their second road win of the season.
Freshman Aijha Blackwell once again took over the offense when it needed buckets, eclipsing her previous career high in points with 26 and matching a career high in rebounds with 11.
The most important of those 26 points came down the stretch as the Bulldogs attempted to crawl back in the game by fouling. Blackwell, who’s a sub-60% free-throw shooter on the season, went 7 for 8 from the charity stripe in the final four minutes. At the line, the freshman looked poised and confident, laughing and smiling with her teammates as she was called upon to ice the game for Missouri.
It was reminiscent of the Tigers’ 69-65 win over LSU on Jan. 5, their only home conference victory of the season. Blackwell was fouled and stepped to the line to make two free throws late in that game to hold onto a narrow four-point lead.
Unlike the win Jan. 5 or the loss to Arkansas was Missouri’s lack of turnovers in the final quarter. Typically prone to cough up the ball, like they did nine times in the final minutes of the game against LSU, the Tigers stayed controlled on offense and handled the ball with strength. The panic and deflation that turnovers have caused Missouri were nonexistent in Stegeman Arena, perhaps the biggest area of growth for Missouri from its last game.
What was equally important for the win late wasn’t really something Missouri did. With 2:05 left to go in the fourth, Georgia’s highest scorer, Jenna Staiti, picked up her fourth foul. The 6-foot-4 center nabbed career highs of 24 points in 37 minutes, making up for the absence of Gabby Connally, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer on the season.
The defense Missouri threw at Staiti couldn’t contain her. Amber Smith was too small, as Staiti simply responded by catching the ball in the lane, turning and draining a shot over Smith’s head. Hannah Schuchts couldn’t match her athleticism, as Staiti would spin on the baseline, creating space, and sink a five-foot jumper.
But some smart defense that drew offensive fouls on Satiti and an offense that attacked the rim sent her to the bench in crucial minutes for the Bulldogs, and the Tigers walked away with a win that caused some shifts in the SEC standings. Now tied with Georgia and Alabama for ninth in the conference, Missouri looks to stay in the top-10 and steer clear from the play-in round of the SEC Tournament.
Next, the Tigers head to LSU for a rematch of the Jan. 5 upset victory. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Monday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rogue, Louisiana. Fans can catch the game live on SEC Network or KTGR.