As Missouri women’s basketball prepares to honor its seniors, a pair of freshmen have been the ones responsible for much of the team’s recent success.
When the Tigers host Mississippi on Sunday, four Missouri seniors will be in the spotlight as they compete in their final regular season home game. But Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank will once again be trusted with a heavy load as the Tigers face the struggling Rebels.
In Thursday’s win at Vanderbilt, Blackwell and Frank combined for 42 of the Tigers’ 78 points and were the keys to a 17-5 run that swung the game in Missouri’s favor early in the fourth quarter. The senior quartet scored 30, led by Jordan Chavis and Jordan Roundtree with 10 apiece.
Regardless of the balance of contributions on Sunday, much of the attention is sure to lie on the senior class. The four players have been through a lot, from some of the highest points in program history in the Sophie Cunningham years to the relative disappointment of the current campaign.
For the team’s younger players — especially Frank, who never lost a high school game after her freshman year — seeing the seniors deal with adversity has been an important lesson.
“I think the biggest thing is, just with the season we’ve had, the perseverance they’ve shown, and how they’ve never wavered,” Frank said. “Just the way that they’ve battled through it, they stayed true to themselves the whole time.”
While Amber Smith hasn’t met the double-double pace coach Robin Pingeton expected from her before the season, she has been one of Missouri’s three most consistent contributors alongside Blackwell and Frank. Hannah Schuchts, the Tigers’ tallest active player, has been responsible for more than half the team’s blocked shots and ranks fourth in the SEC in swats.
Roundtree has started every game but one, averaging 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Chavis has run the point for much of the year, filling the shoes of Lauren Aldridge.
“She’s a great point guard,” Frank said of Chavis. “She uses the floor well, she does all the little things that don’t always necessarily show up on the stat sheet.”
Missouri has yet to string together consecutive wins all season, a habit it will need to form if it wants to have more than a brief run of games in the month of March. Sunday against Ole Miss may be the best chance the Tigers have to start finding that groove.
The Rebels have been a step below the rest of the SEC all season, losing each of their 13 conference games to date, including six by 30 points or more. Missouri won the teams’ first matchup 71-57 on Jan. 19 in Oxford, Mississippi.
If Missouri is able to celebrate its seniors with a victory, it could move into a four-way tie atop the lower half of the SEC standings. Alabama, Florida and Georgia are each one game ahead of the Tigers, and they all face teams from the top half of the league standings Sunday.
Finishing in the top three spots among that group of four would grant Missouri a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament, while finishing first among them would very likely yield a bid to the Women’s NIT.
Tipoff between the Tigers and Rebels is set for 5 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena, with the Senior Day ceremony beginning at 4:40. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and KTGR.