Missouri women’s basketball held an unlikely halftime lead at Louisiana State on Monday. Then the shots seemed to just stop falling.
In search of their first win in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in their fifth trip since becoming a member of the SEC, the black and gold Tigers scored fewer points in the second half than they had in the second quarter. The home Tigers took advantage, rallying for a 66-58 win.
It wasn’t the first time Missouri and LSU played a game best summed up as a tale of two halves. On Jan. 5 in Columbia, MU enjoyed a dominant first half that resulted in a 42-21 lead, and withstood an LSU comeback for a 69-65 upset victory. On the return trip to Baton Rouge, Missouri was not so lucky.
The first half was again the highlight for Missouri (6-18, 3-8), which lit up the basket to the tune of 60% shooting on field goals and seven 3s. Seven different players scored in the half for the visiting Tigers, who returned to the locker room with a 38-34 lead.
Aijha Blackwell was Missouri’s standout in the half, grabbing eight rebounds to go along with eight points. She finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds to complete the third double-double of her young career.
LSU (17-5, 7-3), not typically a strong 3-point shooting team, was able to keep pace in the first half with five made deep shots. Khayla Pointer led the way with 10 first-half points.
The home Tigers were playing their first game since losing Ayana Mitchell, one of the SEC’s top rebounders, for the season with a knee injury. Missouri was able to nearly match LSU on the boards, losing the rebound battle 40-39, but Faustine Aifuwa stepped into Mitchell’s role well.
The junior center grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds as part of a double-double in which she also scored 19 points. Her emergence in the second half was key to LSU’s surge from behind — she compiled 15 of her points and 10 of her boards after the break.
Both teams seemed to come out of halftime cold, but while LSU managed to get going down the stretch, Missouri simply never regained the comfort on offense it had displayed early in the game. Shooting struggles characterized a sloppy third quarter in which LSU outscored Missouri 10-6. The hosts proceeded to win the fourth quarter 22-14, leading by as much as 14 before Missouri made it back within single digits.
The visiting Tigers’ biggest offensive advantage over LSU was supposed to be beyond the arc, but Missouri couldn’t find the bucket from deep for the entire third quarter and most of the fourth. Amber Smith hit two 3s in the final minutes once LSU had already established a large lead.
The defeat leaves Missouri in 12th place in the SEC in the thick of what remains a crowded lower half of the conference. The Tigers are still just a game behind Alabama and Georgia, who are tied for eighth place.
Missouri dropped to 0-5 in Baton Rouge since joining the SEC, and LSU remained the only school in the conference which MU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams and football team have all been unable to defeat on the road. The men’s basketball team plays at LSU on Tuesday.
After a Thursday bye, the Missouri women will resume their home schedule Sunday against Florida. The Gators are one of two teams sitting half a game ahead of the Tigers in a tie for 10th place in the SEC.