Despite COVID-19 impacting attendance for Missouri women's basketball games this season, half of its conference schedule will be broadcast on national television.
The Tigers' full television schedule was released after ESPN and SEC Network finalized television selections and tipoff times Thursday. They will play on the SEC Network seven times this year, make a lone appearance on ESPNU with the remainder of their matchups broadcast digitally through SEC Network+ via the WatchESPN app.
MU will open its conference slate at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 against Alabama on SEC Network+. The Tigers will play on national television for the first time this season at 4 p.m. Jan. 3 against Arkansas on SEC Network.
Following that, the Tigers will have a three-game slate on SEC Network+, starting with Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 and ending at Ole Miss at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 .
Missouri's lone appearance on ESPNU will be against Georgia at 1 p.m. on Valentine's Day . The Tigers have two February games on the SEC Network against Florida at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 and Mississippi State at 3 p.m. Feb. 28.