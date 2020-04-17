After announcing the signing of Spanish point guard Mama Dembele on Thursday, Missouri women's basketball received two more commitments in quick succession, though neither may see the court for the Tigers until 2021.

Sarah Linthacum, a Jefferson City High School junior, announced she would be joining her older sister Micah, who redshirted her freshman season for Missouri this year. The Linthacums' father, grandfather and great-grandfather all played football for the Tigers.

In her junior season, Sarah Linthacum helped Jefferson City to a 22-4 record and a place in the Class 5, District 9 championship game, where the team fell to Rock Bridge.

Friday, Auburn freshman guard Lauren Hansen announced she would transfer to Missouri. Barring a successful appeal, she will have to redshirt the 2020-21 campaign before taking the court in the black and gold.

Hansen averaged 24.3 minutes and 7.9 points per game for Auburn this season. She scored seven points Feb. 27 at Mizzou Arena as Auburn defeated Missouri 95-82.

"(Hansen) adds SEC experience and a great deal of talent to our roster," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "Lauren is an excellent three-point shooter with a high basketball IQ and an impressive offensive skill set."

  Sports reporter for spring 2019, studying sports journalism.

