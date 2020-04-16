The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the daily lives of people across the world, including that of Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton.
“I think the most challenging thing for me has been picking up the homeschooling piece of it,” she said. “I’ve got a brand new appreciation and respect for teachers.”
When she’s not working with her two sons or enjoying a once-rare family dinner, Pingeton has been navigating the ups and downs of the college basketball offseason. In-person meetings with players, coaches and recruits have been replaced by Zoom conferences and phone calls. On Thursday, Pingeton was announced as one of five Tigers head coaches who are accepting pay cuts over the coming months to ease the financial burden of the crisis on the university.
In a video conference with reporters Thursday, before the announcement of the voluntary pay cuts, Pingeton discussed the signing of Spanish point guard Mama Dembele, Amber Smith’s professional prospects and the NCAA’s potential new transfer rules, among other topics.
The Tigers’ new Mama
Dembele will come to Columbia by way of Manlleu, Spain, a town of about 20,000 in Catalonia. She has represented her country’s youth national team for the past two summers, playing at the 2018 U-16 European Championships and the 2019 U-18 European Championships.
“We’re really excited about Mama,” Pingeton said. “She’s got an unbelievable motor; she’s probably a defensive nightmare; she can defend 90 feet from the basket. She’s the kind of kid that will be able to get us some extra possessions.”
According to a Missouri release, Dembele traveled to Chicago this winter and was named the Defensive MVP of a group of international prospects who practiced together and took in the festivities of the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.
“I wouldn’t classify her as a scoring point guard, more of a dribble, penetrate and creator,” Pingeton said. “She’s got some work to do on the perimeter side of things, but just has great handles, high basketball IQ, phenomenal passer, so more of a distributor offensively.”
One lingering question regarding Dembele’s arrival, as well as that of the Tigers’ two Australian players, Shannon Dufficy and Sara-Rose Smith, is the viability of international travel over the coming months. The Department of State has advised against international travel since March 31, and it is hard to anticipate how soon things will change.
“With international kids, I think it’s probably going to look a little bit different than our kids from within the States,” Pingeton said. “I don’t know for sure. We’re anxious, but at the same time, the most important thing is that (the players) are safe and we follow the guidelines that have been set out.”
A professional future for Amber Smith
The 2020 WNBA Draft is set for Friday, and while Missouri’s Amber Smith is not a sure bet to be selected, Pingeton was optimistic about her chances at playing professionally somewhere.
“I think it’s a no-brainer she’ll have a chance to play professional, and obviously an opportunity in the WNBA would be phenomenal,” Pingeton said. “I think the thing that sticks out to me on the court with Amber is obviously her versatility and her ability to play multiple positions.”
Smith, who signed with an agency earlier this month, averaged 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in her final season with the Tigers.
“I think what magnifies her stock to me is just the type of teammate, leader and person that she is,” Pingeton said. “She brings so much value to a program.”
More new arrivals on the way
Missouri is already set to bring plenty of new faces to the court in the fall, but Pingeton indicated Thursday that there are still roster additions to be made. Three incoming freshmen have already been announced, including Dembele, and three experienced transfers will see their first action for the Tigers after redshirting 2019-20. Micah Linthacum will also come into the fold after redshirting her freshman season.
“We’ll add a few more kids yet before it’s all said and done,” Pingeton said. “You’ll see something else coming out here pretty soon in the near future.”
Pingeton uneasy about new transfer proposal
One of the hot topics in college sports of late has been the potential modification of transfer rules to allow athletes in a number of sports, including basketball, to be eligible for competition immediately upon transferring to a new school. Pingeton explained how she sees the benefits of the current system, which requires athletes to take a redshirt year after transferring unless they receive a waiver.
“We’ve had a couple of kids that have redshirted, whether they transfer or freshman redshirt, and I always feel that fifth year on the back end can be so valuable,” Pingeton said. “They’re older, they’re more mature, they’re more experienced, they’ve been around the game.”
Pingeton said she understands the motivations behind relaxing the rules, but maintained that the existing format is there for a reason.
“I know there’s pros and cons both ways, and there’s certain situations that certainly should allow for immediate eligibility, but I also think there’s some life lessons in there,” she said. “Maybe we’ve got to do a better job doing our due diligence before we pick schools.”