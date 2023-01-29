Hayley Frank

Hayley Frank

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Kentucky forced Missouri into 22 turnovers en route to a dominant 77-54 win in Lexington, Kentucky, extending the Tigers' losing streak to six games.

The Wildcats shot 51.8% from the floor compared to Missouri's 38.5%. Hayley Frank scored 21 points and was the only double-figure scorer for the Tigers in this game.

