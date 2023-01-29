Kentucky forced Missouri into 22 turnovers en route to a dominant 77-54 win in Lexington, Kentucky, extending the Tigers' losing streak to six games.
The Wildcats shot 51.8% from the floor compared to Missouri's 38.5%. Hayley Frank scored 21 points and was the only double-figure scorer for the Tigers in this game.
Four Kentucky players scored in double-figures, with Jada Walker leading the scoring with 18.
Turnovers on the offensive end defined the first quarter for Missouri. It gave the ball away nine times in the opening quarter, allowing Kentucky to take a 22-9 lead into the second.
Those turnovers — combined with a 33.3 shooting percentage from the floor and early foul trouble for Sara-Rose Smith and Lauren Hansen — put the Tigers behind the eight ball from the start of the game.
"In the first quarter, they threw the first punch and we did not respond very well," coach Robin Pingeton said.
Kentucky (10-11, 2-7) opened the second quarter with two straight 3-pointers, remaining hot from behind the arc after going 2-for-3 in the opening quarter.
The turnover woes continued for the Tigers, as the Wildcats' defensive intensity and physicality appeared to stump the offense throughout this game. They gave the ball away seven times in the second quarter, bringing the first-half total to 17 for Missouri. Kentucky scored 20 points from those turnovers.
"We didn't value the ball the way that you need to in the SEC," Pingeton said.
Missouri (14-8, 3-6) cut the Wildcat lead to 10 at the 3:41 mark in the second thanks to an Ashton Judd layup that capped off an 11-2 run.
However, Kentucky responded with a run of their own, out-scoring the Tigers 9-0 to close the half and take a commanding 41-22 lead into the break.
The scoring picked up for Missouri in the third quarter, but Kentucky maintained a comfortable lead thanks to their continued hot shooting.
Hayley Frank scored 12 points in the quarter and attempted to will the Tigers back into this game. Despite her best efforts, the UK lead never dipped below 18, and the 'Cats closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 69-42 lead into the final frame.
"She (Frank) wants this so bad," Pingeton said. "She just continues to show up and compete at a high level regardless of if the ball is falling for her or not."
Both teams cooled off in the fourth quarter, but Kentucky held firm to close out one of their most impressive wins of the season.
Next, the Tigers return home for a two-game stand in Columbia, looking to stop their six-game losing streak.
"We have to really make February count because our backs are against the wall now," Pingeton said.
They kick the home stand-off with Vanderbilt (10-12, 1-7) at 8 p.m. Thursday. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.