Missouri women’s basketball defeated Bradley 83-38 Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers shot 51.6% from the floor and outrebounded the Braves 40-25 in their home opener.

  • Sports Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at @pcgillam@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720

