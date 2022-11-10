Missouri women’s basketball defeated Bradley 83-38 Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
The Tigers shot 51.6% from the floor and outrebounded the Braves 40-25 in their home opener.
Lauren Hansen (17), Jayla Kelly (13) and Ashton Judd (12) all scored in double-figures. Kelly’s 13 points marked a new career high for the junior out of Chesterfield.
Missouri came out of the gates hot, jumping out to a 16-3 lead through nine minutes of action in the first quarter. Kelly dominated in the paint with nine points in the opening quarter while the Braves struggled to get anything going offensively.
“It was just my teammates, they were finding me when I was open,” Kelly said.
The rest of the half followed the same trend. Bradley finished the opening half shooting 25% from the floor and the Tigers forced the visitors into 11 turnovers.
On the other side of the court, Missouri shot 42.9% from beyond the arc and assisted on 11 of its 15 field goals. Crisp ball movement and suffocating defense defined the first half for the Tigers.
Mama Dembele became the star of the show to start the second half. Dembele, who finished with a team-high six assists, found Hansen with two pocket passes for a wide-open layup in the opening minutes. She also made a 3 that extended the Tigers’ lead to 45-19 with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter.
“She’s somebody that really dominated her role, and she plays with such a great pace,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “It usually starts with her defense and her getting pressure on the outside, but she also seems so much more comfortable this season.”
Missouri continued to extend its lead as the half went on, leading the Braves by 40 or more points for most of the second half.
“I feel like we maintained our focus regardless of the scoreboard for 40 minutes, which can be a tough thing to do,” Pingeton said.
Missouri played a complete game on both ends of the floor. It forced the Braves into 24 turnovers and 30.4% shooting from the floor. On offense, the Tigers assisted on 22 of 32 made baskets, and they also converted those 24 Bradley turnovers into 31 points on the other end.
The Tigers also rebounded from a poor 3-point shooting performance against Missouri State. After shooting 1 for 13 from beyond the arc against the Bears, the Tigers finished 10-for-23 in this game.
“When you’re playing inside-out, you get some more of those rhythm shots,” Pingeton said. “I think we’ve got a great team of shooters, and the game on Monday was not typical for our shooting.”
In addition, all 11 players that touched the floor scored a bucket.
“You go up and down this roster, I promise you there is nobody that is in this for the recognition,” Pingeston said. “They are all doing it for the front of the jersey.”
Missouri will host Southeast Missouri State (1-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game can be found on SEC Network+.