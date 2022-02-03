Fighting through the rigors of its schedule, Missouri women’s basketball has matched up with some of the best interior players in the country.
Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Georgia’s Jenna Staiti have all had huge games against the Tigers.
Thursday brought another challenge in the form of Ole Miss’ dynamic front count led by center Shakira Austin. The 6-foot-5 senior came into the game against the Tigers averaging 14.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and has been supported by second-leading scorer Madison Scott along with a plethora of other bigs.
The Tigers (16-7, 5-5 SEC) couldn't contain the Rebels' (18-4, 6-3) front court as Austin and company led the way for a 61-45 Ole Miss victory at Mizzou Arena.
Austin made her presence known early for the Rebels, coming out of the gates with eight first-quarter points, displaying a variety of moves that Missouri’s post players could not handle.
She continued her hot start with a couple more buckets in the second quarter, finishing the first half with 12 points. Foul trouble slowed her down in the second half, but she finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.
While Austin was dominating on the offensive end, Scott and Caitlin McGee were providing the toughness. Scott helped Ole Miss hold Missouri star Aijha Blackwell to a season-low two points while grabbing nine rebounds. She did an excellent job of keeping Blackwell out of the lane and off the offensive glass.
McGee, who only plays 13.6 minutes a game, pulled down 10 rebounds with nine coming on the offensive end. In total, the Rebels grabbed 16 offensive rebounds compared to Missouri’s three. Even with a size disadvantage at times, Tigers coach Robin Pingeton knows that’s something that needs to improve.
“I don’t think rebounding has anything to do with size,” Pingeton said. “To me, it’s about who’s the aggressor, who’s grittier and attention to detail.”
Missouri did find some success on the inside through LaDazhia Williams. The graduate senior scored a game-high 24 points and had the best plus-minus on the team among players who were on the court for more than 20 minutes.
Williams will be counted on for more performances like this given Missouri’s upcoming schedule, starting with No. 7 Tennessee next Thursday.
“I think she (Williams) is a super elite-level player,” Pingeton said. “We need her to continue to be aggressive and assertive.”