After finishing 9-11 after the Southeastern Conference Tournament, it looked like Missouri women’s basketball’s season would be over.
That’s not the case after the Tigers were one of four teams with a losing record to earn a spot in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament on Monday. Missouri is an at-large selection and will join Ole Miss and Florida as teams from the SEC.
Missouri opens the tournament against Fresno State at 2 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, Texas. The Bulldogs were 16-10 in the Mountain West this seasonand dropped the conference tournament championship game against Wyoming, 59-56. This year’s tournament will be streamed on FloHoops.
The WNIT has been valuable in the past for team’s with a young core like Missouri. Arizona, a team that is a No. 3 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament and finished the year ranked No. 11, won the 2019 WNIT.
With key players LaDazhia Williams, Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell all set to return next season, postseason games could provide valuable experience for a team that was competitive, but failed to close out games against tough SEC competition.
The last time Missouri made the WNIT was in the 2014-15 season when it made the quarterfinals. The Tigers added Sophie Cunningham the next season and made four straight NCAA Tournaments from 2015-2019.