After coming up short in five previous attempts, Missouri women’s basketball is still looking for its first Top 25 upset win this season. After fading in the second half at No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, the Tigers will be back at home Sunday for a date with No. 24 Georgia.
With four of the five remaining matchups for the Tigers being against opponents that are ranked or receiving votes, Robin Pingeton‘s squad isn’t getting a break anytime soon.
The journey continues on Valentine’s Day as the Tigers face the Bulldogs in their annual Pink Game.
The last time Missouri met the Bulldogs, it won 73-65 in Athens, Georgia, on Feb. 6, 2020. Since then, the two teams have gone in completely different directions. The Tigers have struggled to get out of the middle of the pack in the SEC, while Georgia has claimed a seat with the big dogs.
Missouri has proven multiple times that it is just inches away from being the team it hopes it can be. Sophomores Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank lead the Tigers, with junior forward Ladazhia Williams rounding them out in the post. In addition to its triple threat, Lauren Hansen and Shug Dickson lead a bench that can make Missouri a dangerous team to play any given night.
The bench will be essential for the Tigers when playing the Bulldogs, who have a well-seasoned and experienced squad.
The returning players to be on the lookout for are seniors Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison. Morrison sees the court from all angles and serves as a dual-threat guard for Georgia. Her ability to find the right shot for herself and her teammates is crucial to stop early. Against Alabama on Feb. 4, Morrison led her squad with a season-high 25 points in an 83-76 overtime win.
Staiti will be a force to be reckoned with, as she will go toe to toe with Williams in the post. While both forwards stand 6-foot-4, they each bring a different skill set and presence to the paint. Williams, who tends to be skinnier than the post players she goes up against, is quick and sly on the block. When she cuts to the basket, there aren’t very many things defenders can do other than foul or allow her to shoot a layup.
In recent games, Williams has also been able to add the mid-range jumper to her game to further her overall efficiency from the field. She averages 14.3 points on 60.1% shooting.
Although Staiti isn’t as efficient as Williams, she can bully her way into the paint as Georgia’s go-to post player, and she averages 13.9 points.
In addition to being an essential scorer, she can grab rebounds and serves as a barricade between her opponent and the rim. She has recorded six blocks in each of the Bulldogs’ past two games.
For the Tigers, Hansen, Dickson and Shannon Dufficy will have chances to make an impact off the bench. Hansen had a scoring eruption in the fourth quarter against then-No. 16 Arkansas on Feb. 4, leading an ultimately unsuccessful comeback with 19 points.
Dickson had a strong showing against South Carolina.
In the first half, her calm, cool and collected presence created a lot of great looks on offense, and she went on to lead the Tigers with 15 points. Dufficy also has a solid touch from beyond the arc.
As a forward coming off the bench, she brings a different feel to the position as she can both shoot the 3-ball and get down and dirty in the paint.
While the Bulldogs are favorites on paper, the matchup will be one for fans at Mizzou Arena and at home to watch closely.
With three losses to ranked teams by six or fewer points, Missouri has shown that any game can be a dogfight.