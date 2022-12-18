The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Illinois 76-66 in the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry game in Columbia.

The Tigers (11-2) were out-scored 36-26 in the paint and allowed the Illini to score 28 points off of 17 turnovers.

