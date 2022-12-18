The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Illinois 76-66 in the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry game in Columbia.
The Missouri women's basketball team fell to Illinois 76-66 in the annual Braggin' Rights rivalry game in Columbia.
The Tigers (11-2) were out-scored 36-26 in the paint and allowed the Illini to score 28 points off of 17 turnovers.
Hayley Frank led the team with 18 points while Lauren Hansen added 17, but cold spells in the second and third quarters allowed Illinois to maintain a comfortable lead throughout.
After falling behind 17-6 early on, the Tigers went on a 14-0 run to take the lead in the first quarter. Sara Rose-Smith's seven points and Frank's hot shooting allowed the Tigers to mount a comeback.
Illinois (10-2) reclaimed the lead, but a Frank 3-pointer made it 26-23 Illini with 7:56 left in the second quarter.
Illinois ran away with the game from there. It extended the lead to 40-33 by halftime as Missouri struggled to shoot the ball, and they maintained that momentum in the second half.
Adalia McKenzie took over for the Illini in the third quarter, scoring 11 of her team-leading 21 points in the quarter. Missouri, on the other hand, shot 31.6% from the floor and 16.7% from 3 in the third, allowing Illinois to take a 61-48 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Illini closed the deal in the fourth quarter despite a late push from the Tigers. Genesis Bryant, who finished with 20 points for the Illini, hit three late free throws and had two assists in the final quarter to secure the win.
Illinois shot a scorching 55% from the floor and 46% from 3-point land, keeping up their hot shooting start this season. Missouri led for a total of 58 seconds in this game, and struggles from Haley Troup (1-for-6 shooting) and Katlyn Gilbert (0 points) played a factor.
The Tigers will open up SEC play against Kentucky (7-4) on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. The game can be watched on the SEC Network.
Sports Reporter, Fall 2022
