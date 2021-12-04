Haley Troup hit a 3-pointer with 7 minutes and 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Missouri their first lead of the night against No. 5 Baylor.
The Tigers clawed back from a deficit that got as big as 11 points to go three points ahead.
The Bears responded how an elite team should. When a 13-0 run put Baylor up nine with three minutes left and leading scorer Aijha Blackwell fouled out, the result felt inevitable.
Missouri would not have it that way though as an 8-0 run cut the lead back one. The Tigers were not able to complete a second comeback, though, as Baylor squeaked out a 70-68 victory when Lauren Hansen’s game-tying floater rolled off the rim as the buzzer sounded. The loss ended Missouri’s undefeated start dropping its record to 8-1.
“I liked her shot a lot,” Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton said. “The last shot we got with Lauren was a good look.”
The first quarter began with Baylor establishing their size advantage on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith got the scoring started as the Bears quickly established a 7-0 lead. On the other end of the floor, Smith and Egbo made it difficult for Missouri to get in the paint with the Tigers' first five shots coming from behind the 3-point line.
Blackwell made sure the Bears did not pull away early. The junior scored the first seven points before her teammates began to help her out. She finished the first half with 11 points and nine rebounds while attempting to slow down Smith on the other end.
A Hansen layup and a Hayley Frank 3 kept the Tigers within striking distance at the end of the first quarter with Baylor holding a 13-12 lead.
In the second quarter, Smith established her dominance. The preseason All-American scored 10 points in the period, displaying a variety of moves at the mid and close range that were impossible to defend. She finished the game with 25 points and 17 rebounds, proving herself worthy of the All-American hype.
While Smith was dominating for Baylor, the Tigers were unable to take advantage of the foul trouble that Egbo dealt with. They turned the ball over nine times and shot 25% on their 12 3-point attempts allowing the Bears to hold a 36-27 lead going into the half.
Pingeton credited Baylor for mucking up their offense but also thought the Tigers left some points on the floor.
“With Baylor, you’re talking about elite level athletes, and they did a good job taking away our screen action,” she said. “I thought we had five or six good looks early that we weren't able to knock down.”
In the third quarter, Missouri’s offense exploded. Blackwell and her teammates drove to the basket at will, shooting 53% in the quarter and scoring 25 points. By the end of the third quarter, a nine-point halftime deficit was cut to four. Blackwell had another double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.
“In the third quarter, we got a lot more aggressive,” Pingeton said. “The ball movement was a lot better than it had been in the first half.”
The fourth quarter was marred by whistles from the officiating crew. Missouri committed 19 fouls in the second half, as leading scorers Blackwell and Frank both spent a lot of the final period on the bench with foul trouble before Blackwell fouled out. Baylor shot 32 free throws on the night, something that was not part of Missouri’s game plan.
“We didn’t want to bail them out,” Pingeton said. “We wanted to make them finish tough shots and you just cannot send a team to the free throw line 32 times.
“You’re going to be in for a long, long night.”
In addition to the go-ahead 3, Troup had a brilliant game. The redshirt senior finished with 16 points, eight of those coming in the fourth quarter when Frank, Missouri’s second-leading scorer, struggled.
While this was not the result Missouri wanted, it showed the ability to compete with the nation’s elite teams. For a team predicted to finish 11th in the Southeastern Conference, this performance will create optimism that the Tigers can compete with the elite teams in the league such as South Carolina and Tennessee.
“It’s got to be about the process,” Pingeton said. “If we can continue to learn and grow throughout the course of the season, I think we have a chance to do something pretty special.”