One after the other, shots were landing in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for Missouri women’s basketball. This was its second road trip of the season and much like it’s first, this game was all business. The Tigers beat Columbia 87-80 on Saturday to remain unbeaten.
In the first round of the Christmas City Classic, the Tigers kept a lead against their opponents from start to finish. Within the first two minutes of the game, guards Hayley Frank and Haley Troup began the splash show. Frank filled up the stat book for Missouri, she matched her career-high 29 points, and led in rebounding with eight rebounds. Her usual quiet presence in the first half was replaced with game-changing plays from start to finish.
By the end of the second quarter, the Tigers were shooting 53.3% from the three-point line. The 3-ball wasn’t the only thing clicking for coach Robin Pingeton’s squad, as they were unstoppable offensively. They finished the second half shooting 53.1% from the field and had no misses from the foul line.
The Lions (5-2) kept things interesting despite Missouri maintaining the lead the entire matchup. Junior Kaitlyn Davis and sophomore Abbey Hsu led Columbia’s fight to close the gap. While the beginning of each quarter was in favor of the Tigers, the closing minutes of each quarter would prove to be the Lions’ chance at redemption. Davis, who finished the game with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, provided nothing but problems for Missouri in the paint. Hsu, like many of the other guards for Columbia in Saturday’s matchup, was lethal from the perimeter. She finished the game with 17 points, 12 of those points coming from beyond the arc.
Frank and Troup weren’t the only guards with a waterfall of three-pointers, Columbia made 16 three-pointers.
By the fourth quarter, Missouri’s lead was starting to become threatened only up six points. The Tigers had 10 more minutes to close things out.
This 3-point shooting got the Lions as close as two points away from tying the Tigers. It wasn’t enough however to make up for the defensive chokehold Missouri had on them throughout the match. Columbia turned the ball over nearly double the amount of times Missouri did, ending with 19 turnovers. MU’s Lauren Hansen was the main aggressor on defense, finishing the game with two of the five total steals.
The Lions just didn’t have enough gas in the tank to complete the comeback. This is something the Tigers knew all too well given their last season’s track record of losing close games in non-conference and conference play. This go-round, Pingeton’s squad was the team fending off the pesky opponents breathing down their neck.
This was yet another example of how much this squad has grown, beating Columbia in this closer game is the second this season for the Tigers coming off of a close win against Troy on Nov. 23.
From starters like Aijha Blackwell who finished with 20 points, to big pieces like Ladazhia Williams, who provided 15 points off the bench, Missouri was clicking on all cylinders. All but two players scored for the Tigers, a difference from only five players scoring against the Trojans in MU’s last game.
Pingeton and her squad continue their tournament run Sunday. Missouri finds itself one of six undefeated teams in the Southeastern Conference.