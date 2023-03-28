The first domino in what will be an important offseason for Missouri women’s basketball has fallen as senior guard Lauren Hansen has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed to the Missourian on Tuesday.

Hansen’s decision comes following three seasons in Columbia after beginning her career at Auburn. The Long Island, New York, product has one year of eligibility remaining and is the first player to announce their intention to leave the program this offseason outside of Haley Troup, who is out of eligibility.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

