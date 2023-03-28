The first domino in what will be an important offseason for Missouri women’s basketball has fallen as senior guard Lauren Hansen has entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed to the Missourian on Tuesday.
Hansen’s decision comes following three seasons in Columbia after beginning her career at Auburn. The Long Island, New York, product has one year of eligibility remaining and is the first player to announce their intention to leave the program this offseason outside of Haley Troup, who is out of eligibility.
Hansen averaged 10.6 points a game over her three season in Columbia, a stretch highlighted by her game-winning layup in overtime against then-No. 1 and eventual national champion South Carolina during the 2021-22 season. Hansen appeared in 84 games for the Tigers, starting 62.
Hansen was Missouri’s second-leading scorer this past season after posting a career-high 12.9 points per game, but she also saw a sharp decline in efficiency, shooting just 38.6% from the field and 33% from beyond-the-arc, down from her first two seasons in Columbia.
With Missouri set to bring in four freshman in its 2023 class — and with the Tigers expected to be active in the transfer portal — it was likely that some spots on the roster were going to open for more flexibility. MU coach Robin Pingeton has repeatedly stressed the need to get more athletic, and now she’ll also have to replace Hansen’s scoring.
Pingeton was recently retained for a 14th season as the Tigers’ coach, with a first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2018-19 season seemingly high on athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois’ list of conditions.