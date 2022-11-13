Missouri women's basketball didn't put on quite the same clinic as it did against Bradley, but a strong defensive effort along with an offense that heated up late were enough to give the Tigers a 62-50 win over Southeast Missouri State.

Missouri (3-0) entered the fourth quarter with a slim 46-42 following a third quarter in which the Tigers shot just 4-for-15 and lost starting guard Mama Dembele to an injury. Southeast Missouri (1-2) even took the lead at three different points in the third quarter. 

