Missouri women's basketball didn't put on quite the same clinic as it did against Bradley, but a strong defensive effort along with an offense that heated up late were enough to give the Tigers a 62-50 win over Southeast Missouri.
Missouri (3-0) entered the fourth quarter with a slim 46-42 following a third quarter in which the Tigers shot just 4-for-15 and lost starting guard Mama Dembele to an injury. SEMO (1-2) even took the lead at three different points in the third quarter.
"I just didn't feel like we played with great pace," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "I thought our movement was really bad. We knew they were switching screens and still didn't really execute on some of the reads on-ball and off-ball. It was just one of those games that when you show up and you're not ready to go, anybody can beat you on any given night."
The Tigers finally got it rolling offensively in the fourth quarter, scoring the first 10 points of the period to cap off a 12-0 run that gave Missouri a 56-42 lead, its largest of the game. The run was highlighted by Lauren Hansen hitting two free throws and stealing a pass and scoring on an uncontested layup the possession afterwards.
Southeast Missouri cut the deficit down to eight with 1:51 to go, but it was too little, too late for the Redhawks as Missouri kept Southeast Missouri off the board for the rest of the game.
"I think in the fourth quarter, we let our defense kind of dictate our offense," Missouri forward Hayley Frank said. "In the first half, we didn't really get our energy from the defense, so I felt like we picked energy from the deflections we were getting, and pick up the energy on defense and let that lead our offense."
Missouri had a nice start offensively, hitting five of its first 10 shots, but quickly cooled. Neither offense was able to find the basket from beyond-the-arc offensively, with the Tigers going 0-for-3 and the Redhawks finishing 0-for-4.
Southeast Missouri briefly took the lead late in the first but a nice dish from Jayla Kelly to set up a Sara-Rose Smith layup followed by a Katlyn Gilbert steal leading to a uncontested layup gave Missouri a 14-12 lead that it would end the quarter with.
The Tigers up and down play continued in the second quarter. Missouri shot 5-for-10 in the period, but didn't even attempt a 3-pointer, and turned the ball over seven times in the period. The Tigers held a 29-22 lead late, but the Redhawks Rahmena Henderson hit the games first three late in the half, and gave Southeast Missouri momentum.
The Redhawks carried it into the second half, opening with six quick points to take a 31-29 lead, the last bucket of which came on a play in which Missouri guard Mama Dembele was hit in the nose and had to be carried to the locker room. Dembele would not return.
"I know she was a little woozy, shaken up," Pingeton said of Dembele's injury. "Talked to her briefly, in the locker room. Not feeling the best. So that's all I know right now."
Missouri was able to battle back and take the lead to end the third quarter. The Tigers were sparked by Hayley Frank and true freshman Ashton Judd, each of who scored five apiece and hit a three.
Judd, playing in just her third career game, did all of her damage in just three minutes, but earned the trust of Pingeton down the stretch, as she played in nine minutes of the fourth quarter.
"I thought she came up with some really good minutes," Pingeton said of Judd. "She's really put together back-to-back really good games for us and I think she's got a really high ceiling. She loves to be out there and she loves to compete and she's really doing a great job making the most of her minutes."
Judd was one of four Tigers to score in double figures, finishing with 11 points on while going 4-for-6 from the field. Frank led Missouri in scoring with 13, Hansen poured in 12, and Smith contributed 10. Missouri finished shooting 43.1% from the field and 2-for-10 from beyond-the-arc.
The Redhawks were held to just 35.8% from the field and shot 2-for-13 on 3-pointers.
The Tigers have a short turnaround as they take on Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. Monday at Mizzou Arena.