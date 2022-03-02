Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton wasn’t thinking ahead following her team’s win over then-No. 15 Florida.
“I haven’t even gotten to the SEC Tournament because this was such a big win for us,” Pingeton said after Sunday’s victory. “We’re going to just celebrate this one today because they’ve got a lot to be proud of.”
That statement was reflective of how big of a result it was for the Tigers. Sunday marked the first ranked win on the road this season. Combined with its upset over No. 1 South Carolina earlier this season, the win kept MU’s March Madness dreams alive.
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Missouri (18-11, 7-9 SEC) will look to further help its NCAA Tournament ambitions with a run in the SEC Tournament. That begins with a third game against Arkansas (17-12, 7-9), who has already beat the Tigers twice this season.
The first key for the Tigers is going to be the return of Aijha Blackwell. Following a citation for marijuana possession, the All-SEC second team guard was suspended two games. Blackwell leads the conference in rebounding and should provide an added spark for Missouri.
Pingeton seemed optimistic that Blackwell — along with Kiya Dorroh and Skylah Travis — would be back for the conference tournament.
“In regards to getting the players back, there is a strong possibility we could, but we’ll see how the next couple days go,” Pingeton said.
The other two keys for Missouri flipping its fortunes against the Hogs are going to be 3-point shooting and controlling Arkansas’ backcourt.
In their second matchup, Missouri matched its season average, making nine shots from beyond the arc, but it took 30 attempts to get there. Given the Razorbacks lack of pressure on defense, that volume is not a surprise, but more patience on offense could lead to better shots and better efficiency for the Tigers.
Hayley Frank, the SEC’s leading 3-point shooter, did her job, shooting five of 11 from 3, while Haley Troup, Blackwell and Lauren Hansen combined to shoot just 16% on 12 attempts. Improved shooting from those three will be vital for a Missouri win.
For Arkansas, its offensive strength comes from its backcourt. Amber Ramirez, Samara Spencer and Makayla Daniels provide different threats, and controlling their production is going to be pivotal.
Ramirez, who also made the All-SEC second team, is the most dynamic scorer of the trio. Her ability to stretch defenses far beyond the 3-point line creates space for the Razorbacks offense to get to the basket. She’s shown scoring upside against the Tigers by finishing with more than 20 points in each of the Hogs’ wins over MU.
Spencer — the SEC Freshman of the Year — has also done damage against Missouri. She helped Arkansas to its 88-71 victory over the Tigers with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Daniels provides an all-around presence as she is second on the team in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Both Arkansas and Missouri currently sit in ESPN’s projected NCAA Tournament field but are on the bubble. A lopsided loss could do damage for either squad,and potentially be enough to knock them out of contention.
Despite the challenge, Pingeton is looking forward to the opportunity to improve her team’s resume in Nashville.
“The great thing about the SEC is there’s always another opportunity because it’s such a tough league,” she said.