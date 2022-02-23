The rigor of the Southeastern Conference schedule has made the rounds hammering teams this season.
Kentucky — ranked 13th in the preseason AP Women’s Basketball Poll — opened up SEC play losing two of its first 10 games. This came despite the return of two-time AP All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard.
With a possible last-place conference finish looming, it would have been easy for coach Kyra Elzy’s group to mail it in for the season.
The Wildcats have done the exact opposite. Four consecutive wins including two on the road have them in position to make a last-ditch effort to reach the NCAA Tournament.
While Kentucky (13-11, 6-8 SEC) has been rolling, Missouri (17-10, 6-8 SEC) has fallen off significantly from its fantastic start. Four consecutive double-digit losses took the Tigers from what looked like a surefire NCAA Tournament team to one in the thick of the bubble.
While MU was able to stop the bleeding against Mississippi State, a second consecutive win over an NCAA Tournament hopeful in Kentucky would be pivotal for the Tigers’ postseason ambitions.
To come out with a win, Missouri will have to win the battle on the boards and limit Howard.
Neither Missouri nor Kentucky are elite rebounding teams, ranking 13th and 10th, respectively, in rebounds per game. Given that, whoever is able to control the glass is going to have a huge leg up. Look for Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell to put up another staggering rebounding performance after she grabbed 18 in Sunday’s win against the Bulldogs.
As far as limiting Howard, that might prove to be a much tougher task than winning the rebounding battle. The senior guard is scoring 20 points per game from all three levels on the floor and has been held to single digits only twice this season.
Sending a double team could be an option, but she’ll pick a team apart with her passing ability if a team isn’t careful. She showed how dangerous she can be dishing out assists with a triple-double against Winthrop back in November.
The difficulty for the Tigers is going to be finding a matchup for her. Mama Dembele would normally get the assignment against the opponent’s lead guards, but with Howard standing at 6-foot-2 inches, that does not seem like a favorable proposition for Missouri. Coach Robin Pingeton could turn to Blackwell, and with her size and athleticism, she could give Howard some trouble.
One more option could be freshman Kiya Dorroh for stretches. Dorroh only sees the court for 8.7 minutes a game, but her defensive intensity is noticeable when she is on the floor.
“(The freshmen) bring so much to this team that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet,” Hayley Frank said. “It means everything to our team, super special.”
The Tigers will need to bring everything they have in these last two games and in Nashville next week. Being a No. 10 seed in ESPN’s latest bracket projection potentially leaves some room for error for a team that has realistic dreams of dancing for the first time in three years.
“It’s absolutely a different feeling (than the past two years), but we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” Blackwell said.