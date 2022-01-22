Following a season where it was a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Texas A&M came into 2022 with high expectations. The Aggies were picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference and were ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Poll.
So far, they haven’t followed through on the preseason acclaim. A hot 8-1 start saw the Aggies rise as high as No. 17, but the bottom has fallen out since the beginning of conference play. Texas A&M has lost five of six in league play and sits in 12th place in the SEC.
On Sunday night, Missouri (14-5, 3-3 SEC) will try to keep the Aggies from righting the ship when they come to Mizzou Arena in a conference clash.
The Tigers got a huge monkey off their back Thursday, grabbing their first SEC road win over Vanderbilt. It wasn’t pretty— Missouri was marred by first-half foul trouble — but a strong second half led to a 14-point win. To beat Texas A&M and continue on the track to the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers are going to have to rebound and shoot the ball well.
The Tigers rank 12th in the SEC in rebounding, grabbing 37 boards per game while the Aggies are fifth, grabbing 41. Aijha Blackwell, the nation’s leading rebounder, is likely to get hers but will need help.
Enter: LaDazhia Williams.
The redshirt senior returned against Vanderbilt after missing two games with a groin injury, and her presence will be needed against Texas A&M’s formidable front line.
“It was so great to have her back on the court,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “It’s going to be so important to have her out there.”
As always with Missouri, it is going to need to shoot well from deep. The Tigers make 8.4 3s per game but meet their match against the Aggies. Texas A&M only allows opponents to shoot 28% from beyond the arc, which means Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank are going to have to make contested shots to get the job done.
The Aggies’ offense starts with Kayla Wells. The 6-foot guard averages 16 points providing a challenge to defenses from all three levels. She shoots 53% from 3 and gets to the free-throw line more than five times. After the foul trouble Missouri experienced against Vanderbilt, the Tigers will be keen to keep Wells away from the charity stripe.
Wells is supported by a trio of double-digit scorers. Jordan Nixon, Destiny Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie all score more than 10 points per game while shooting around 40% from beyond the arc.
The Aggies will provide a challenge for Missouri on the inside as well. While their numbers don’t jump off the page, Aaliyah Patty, Jada Malone and Maliyah Johnson all play more than 10 minutes a game, providing quality size and depth for Texas A&M.
For the Tigers, this game brings an opportunity to continue to build momentum after rebounding from a three-game losing streak. It could also be a chance for a full strength Missouri team to play a full 40 minutes for the first time since the Dec. 22 victory against Illinois. That’s something Pingeton is looking forward to.
“It’s a special group,” Pingeton said. “If we can get healthy and get a week or two under our belt of practices and games I think we can get into a really good rhythm.”