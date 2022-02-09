Through two-thirds of the season, No. 13 Tennessee proved itself to be one of the best teams in women’s college basketball. The Lady Volunteers were 18-1 and positioned to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The past two weeks have told a different story, though. Tennessee has dropped three of its past four, culminating in a blowout loss to a shorthanded Connecticut team Sunday, leaving them at 19-4, 8-2 SEC.
What Lady Volunteers team shows up Thursday in Knoxville, Tennessee, will likely determine whether Missouri (16-7, 5-5 ) can bounce back from its worst offensive performance of the season.
For the Tigers, a week between games could not have come at a better time.
Missouri is coming off a horrible shooting performance against Ole Miss where it did not make a 3-point shot. That will be something that has to change against a Tennessee team that will look to control the paint.
Look for more offensive aggression from Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen. The Tigers leading 3-point shooters combined for only 12 field goal attempts against the Rebels and just three from beyond the arc. For Missouri to win, it will need a lot more than eight points from the duo.
The second thing Missouri will have to do is take care of the ball. Against Ole Miss, MU had 20 turnovers that resulted in 21 Rebels points.
Coach Robin Pingeton knows that is not a winning formula.
“We’re not a team that’s going to turn people over,” she said. “We can’t afford to have 21 turnovers.”
A good thing for the Tigers is that turnover margin is not Tennessee’s strength. The Lady Vols only force 14.1 giveaways a game with a -3.4 margin. If point guard Mama Dembele can stay out of foul trouble and get to the basket, the floor will open up for good shots from the outside.
For Tennessee, rebounding is going to be the major advantage to exploit. The Vols have been among the nation’s leading teams on the glass this season, ranking second in rebounding margin. Unfortunately for them, they did not take advantage of their size against UConn, as the Huskies crashed the offensive glass successfully in building a first-half lead.
Against Missouri, Tennessee will look to dominate the boards, as the Tigers rank No. 200 in the country in total rebounds per game according to Her Hoops Stats.
When the Lady Vols are making shots, it’s often Jordan Horston doing the damage. The junior is averaging 16.2 points and 9.3 rebounds and is coming off a 26-point performance against UConn.
Whoever wins the individual matchup between Horston and Tigers star Aijha Blackwell will help their team have a huge leg up.
Forwards Tamari Key and Rae Burrell support Horson. The two were preseason All-SEC selections but have taken a back seat to the more versatile Horston. Though neither of them lead the team in scoring, both have the talent and size to give Missouri problems in the paint.
For the Tigers, this game presents the opportunity to boost their tournament resume. Combining a win in Knoxville with their victory over No. 1 South Carolina would give them two marquee wins that match up with anyone in the country. On the other hand, a loss would create an almost must-win game Sunday at home against Arkansas.
With Tennessee desperate to end its skid as well, the matchup Thursday will be an interesting one from the start.