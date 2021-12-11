Following an 8-0 start and a neck-and-neck loss to No. 5 Baylor in Waco, Texas, it felt like Missouri women’s basketball had turned a corner after struggling the past two seasons.
A trip to Springfield squashed some of that optimism, as the Tigers were thoroughly outplayed the past two and a half quarters in a 79-51 drubbing at the hands of Missouri State.
Head coach Robin Pingeton thought the hard-fought loss to Baylor played a factor in the poor performance Friday night.
“I think when we have a two-point game like that, there is a lot of energy, emotion and effort,” she said. “We just weren’t where we needed to be.”
Pingeton’s team will look to right the ship Sunday afternoon when it returns to Mizzou Arena to take on an Alabama A&M team that has struggled and has a 1-6 record.
The key to the Tigers ending their two-game losing streak is their offense. Missouri shot 20% from the 3-point line against the Bears, a far cry from the 38.5% they had made coming into the game. Guards Lauren Hansen and Haley Troup match up well with Alabama A&M’s guards. Major minute-getters Nigeria Jones and Jill Harris don’t possess the length to give Missouri’s perimeter duo trouble, so look for them to improve on their performance from Friday.
In addition to struggling from the outside, Missouri still is not getting its best production on the interior. Junior Aijha Blackwell only scored 11 points against Missouri State and redshirt senior LaDazhia Williams still has not played her best after averaging 12 points in the 2020-21 season. The Bulldogs do sport some impressive size on the interior, so establishing Williams, who is 6-foot-4, is important for the Tigers.
Defensively, Alabama A&M should provide some medicine for a Missouri unit that struggled mightily against Missouri State. The Tigers gave up a season-high 79 points and allowed the Bears to shoot 51% from the field.
Luckily for Missouri, the Bulldogs are among the worst in the country on the offensive end of the floor. A&M has scored 50.3 points per game, a mark that ranks 341st in the country, according to Her Hoop Stats. The struggle is fueled by poor field goal shooting, as it has only made 31.7% of its shots through seven games. The scoring for the Bulldogs is spread evenly with four players averaging between nine and 10 points.
For the Tigers, the most important thing about this game is going to be getting back in rhythm and back in the win column. A strong SEC is going to bring highs and lows, so finishing the nonconference slate strong is essential for Missouri.
“I think this is a group that’s going to go to battle for us, and we will have to steal this one back at some point,” Pingeton said. “It’s a long season.”