After two narrow defeats against LSU and Texas A&M, Missouri will look to solve its turnover and rebounding woes when it heads to Gainesville, Florida, to face Florida on Thursday.
The Tigers (5-5, 1-4 Southeastern Conference) have struggled with turnovers this season, averaging 17.5 turnovers per game. The problem reared its head Sunday against Texas A&M when the Tigers turned the ball over 16 times. The Aggies scored 23 points off of those turnovers, helping them to a 70-66 win against the Tigers on Sunday.
The turnover problem is nothing new. The Tigers have turned the ball over at least 15 times in each of their five conference games. With MU’s last three losses being by four points or less, these turnovers have made a difference. In Missouri’s last three losses to Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M, the Tigers’ opponents have had at least 19 points off of turnovers in each game. Shug Dickson and Aijah Blackwell both had crucial turnovers in the final 15 seconds against Texas A&M.
Another factor that hurt the Tigers against A&M was rebounding. Along with their 16 turnovers, the Tigers also allowed 16 offensive rebounds. Sophomore guard Aijha Blackwell was the only Tiger to have a good night rebounding, grabbing 16 of Missouri’s 31 boards— more than half of Missouri’s rebound total. No other Missouri player grabbed more than three rebounds.
Sunday’s game seemed to be more of an anomaly on the rebounding side, since it’s the only time this season that Missouri has been out-rebounded during conference play, but the Tigers will need to make sure the performance was an outlier.
Despite the turnovers, the Tiger offense has been shooting 52.1% from the field this season, a mark that is second in the nation. If Missouri can clean up their game offensively and box out effectively, they can start winning close games after contending against ranked opponents like Texas A&M and Arkansas.
Florida went through the wringer to start conference play, opening up with five straight losses to ranked opponents. The Gatorshave responded well in their past two games, defeating Auburn and Ole Miss.
Guards Kiara Smith and Lavender Briggs are Florida’s top scorers and played big minutes last season in the Gators’ 75-67 win against Missouri. The Tigers were mostly able to keep Smith and Briggs in check in the 2020 meeting, a 75-67 Gators win on Feb. 16, but both players have taken a much larger role this season.
Florida’s victory against Ole Miss, Smith scored 25 points. She has been fairly consistent double-digit scorer this season. The Tigers need to key in on Briggs defensively. Briggs showed the ability to take over a game against Arkansas earlier this season when she dropped 41 points on the Razorbacks.
The key for the Tigers will be to correct mistakes they’ve made recently. They need to cut down on turnovers and prevent the Gators from crashing the offensive glass. Outside of Sunday’s game against Texas A&M, Missouri has done well rebounding. If the Tigers can continue shooting as well as they have and can limit turnovers, they should be able to show that they’re a better team than their record indicates.
The Tigers and Gators will face off at 5 p.m. at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.