Missouri women’s basketball debuted at No. 30 in the first edition of the NET rankings released Monday.
The NET is the primary sorting tool used to evaluate teams according to the NCAA website. It ranks teams based on factors such as win percentage, quality of opponents and team efficiency. Quality victories are holding the Tigers (8-1) back right now, as only two of their wins — Murray State and Columbia — have come against teams ranked in the top 100.
South Carolina sits atop the initial rankings to no surprise. The Gamecocks hold a 9-0 record with three wins over top 10 teams. Overall, the depth of the SEC is on display with 10 of the 14 teams sitting inside the top 50, with only Florida and Auburn sitting outside the top 100.
In addition to the release of the NET rankings, Monday also marked the first time Missouri received votes in the AP Top 25 poll. The Tigers earned three points following a victory over SIUE and a close loss to Baylor. The SEC had six teams in the top 25, while Missouri was the only other team in the conference that received votes.