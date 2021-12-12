Missouri women’s basketball head coach Robin Pingeton knew her team needed to bounce back after a two-game losing streak which included a drubbing from Missouri State.
“The last 48 hours have probably been pretty emotionally draining,” she said.
The Tigers got exactly what they needed Sunday, defeating Alabama A&M 69-55 to improve to 9-2. The win is their first in 10 days and sets them up for a chance to get to 11-2 heading into Southeastern Conference play.
Both teams got off to a slow start. The Lady Bulldogs came out in a 2-3 zone forcing Missouri to take shots from beyond the arc, something it struggled with against Missouri State.
As the quarter went on, the Tigers found success when Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell hit 3 pointers on back-to-back possessions. That, combined with some tough defense, led to a five-point Missouri lead at the end of the first quarter.
Missouri’s offense got off to a much better start in the second quarter. The Tigers matched their first period output before the media timeout. Once again it was Frank and Blackwell igniting the crowd, combining for five points in a 36-second span that extended the lead to 13.
“I feel great when the posts are looking for kick outs because that’s where my game thrives,” Frank said.
Alabama A&M also had its best stretch offensively in the second quarter. The Bulldogs consistently found their spots in the mid-range making five of seven shots over a stretch to keep the game within striking distance. Nigeria Jones carried the load offensively for the Lady Bulldogs scoring 16 points, nearly double her season average.
Missouri struggled offensively in the second half. Man-to-man defense from Alabama A&M disrupted the Tigers' ball movement and forced them into tough shots late in the shot clock. That was most evident at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Missouri went scoreless for the first three minutes as the Lady Bulldogs cut the lead to seven.
Seven quick points from Lauren Hansen and Mama Dembele stifled any comeback attempt as Missouri pulled out the 14-point win. Hansen scored six of her eight points in the final quarter.
Frank and Blackwell led the way for the Tigers. Frank scored 17 points on an efficient 11 shots from the field while Blackwell had an impressive 20 points and 20 rebounds. The Tigers' leading rebounder was relentless attacking the basket, drawing eight fouls and shooting 14 free throws.
The fourth quarter offensive struggle meant Pingeton had to stretch her stars as both the leading scorers played over 32 minutes.
“I would have liked to see them play less minutes,” she said. “We went pretty deep into our bench in the first half but as the game got tight in the second half it’s hard to not have them on the court.”
While the offense had its struggles, Missouri’s defense came to play. The Tigers held Alabama A&M to 35.9% shooting from the field and allowed only three 3-pointers after Missouri State hit nine Friday night.
The Tigers also improved monumentally when it came to fouling. In its two defeats, Missouri committed an average of 22.5 fouls per game compared to only 10 Sunday. That led to the Lady Bulldogs only getting six points from the free throw line.
After two games in three days, Missouri now gets some time to reflect with a week until they take on Southern. With finals, Pingeton knows balance and taking advantage of their time on the court are going to be the keys.
“It’s not about how long we’re on the court but our focus and intensity,” she said. “That’s going to be huge for us as we try to finish the nonconference strong.”