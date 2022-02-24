Down three contributors and 17 points in the first quarter, it seemed like Missouri women’s basketball’s final home game was going to be a boring one.
Everything was working for Kentucky.The Wildcats scored on their first seven possessions.
Missouri did not go out quietly, though, chopping Kentucky’s 17-point lead down to one in the later stages of the third quarter.
Unfortunately for the Tigers (17-11, 6-9 SEC), they did not keep up with Kentucky (14-11, 7-9) in the game’s final quarter, falling 78-63 in a key Southeastern Conference battle at Mizzou Arena.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “I thought they really leaned in and battled.”
Kentucky looked to take advantage of the shorthanded Tigers — who were missing Aijha Blackwell, LaDazhia Williams and Kiya Dorroh — early, coming out in a full-court press and pushing the pace on offense.
As usual for UK, much of the offense flowed through Rhyne Howard. The two-time SEC Player of the Year took advantage of her size against Mama Dembele, scoring 13 first-half points.
Without Blackwell, Missouri turned to its second-leading scorer Hayley Frank. Her offensive explosion combined with some great minutes from first-time starter Jayla Kelly saw the Tigers cut a 17-point lead to nine by the end of the opening quarter.
Missouri continued its comeback effort in the second quarter with Frank using a barrage of 3-pointers and key contributions from Izzy Higginbottom and Haley Troup. One of those who stepped up in the others’ absence was Sarah Linthacum. The Jefferson City forward played 11 minutes and scored in the first half — the first time all season.
“How about Sarah Linthacum,” Pingeton said. “I thought she had a great 11 minutes.”
After a fast-paced and efficient first half where both teams put up over 40 points, the third quarter brought a screeching halt on offense for both teams.
Kentucky shot just 29% from the period with Missouri nearly matching that at 31%.
Part of Missouri’s offensive problem was Frank’s foul trouble. The junior picked up her fourth personal foul with 5:38 left in the third and was forced to sit the next seven minutes. She was held scoreless in the second half.
Pingeton talked about bringing back her second-leading scorer with eight minutes left despite the foul trouble.
“At that point you got to trust your veteran player,” she said. “At the end of the day we can’t take her fifth foul home with us.”
It seemed like the only person who could make a shot in the second half was Kentucky’s Dre’Una Edwards. The Wildcats second-leading scorer on the season scored 20 of her game-high 30 points in the second half, including a multitude of put-backs that stifled Missouri’s comeback attempt.
Rebounding was the difference in the second half. After out-rebounding Kentucky 17-11 in the opening half, the Tigers were dominated on the glass in the last 20 minutes, dropping the boards battle 26-15. Howard and Edwards combined to grab 17 of the rebounds.
Pingeton praised Howard and Edwards postgame.
“Howard is a tremendous player, … and Edwards is a load too,” she said. “They have Batman and Robin, and (Edwards) is a great wingman.”
Missouri now finds itself in a huge spot at Florida to close out the regular season. A road victory over a ranked team would be a coveted asset in the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament hopes going into the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, next week.
Frank talked about what MU needs to do to follow through on its postseason ambitions.
“This time of year is about chemistry and coming together,” Frank said. “It’s gonna take everyone so we just need to be in a good and confident mental space.”