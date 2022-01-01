Missouri’s Mama Dembele and Lauren Hansen chest bump (copy)

Missouri’s Mama Dembele and Lauren Hansen chest bump following a game-winning layup Thursday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers' game Sunday against Vanderbilt has been postponed.

Missouri women's basketball's first Southeastern Conference road game Sunday afternoon against Vanderbilt has been postponed.

The postponement is attributed to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantined individuals, according to a press release put out by the school.

This follows a victory over No. 1 South Carolina where Missouri only had eight scholarship players available with seven seeing the court. Among those missing Thursday night were leading scorer and rebounder Aijha Blackwell and key reserve Izzy Higginbottom.

According to the SEC’s website, this is the seventh game that has been postponed in the first week of conference play due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Tigers are scheduled to take the court next against Auburn at 7 p.m. Thursday at home.

