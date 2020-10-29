Missouri women's basketball has added a former Big 12 foe to its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a game scheduled against the Tigers at noon on Dec. 10 in Lubbock, Texas, according to the Texas Tech Athletics website.
It will be the first time the two teams have met since Missouri left the Big 12. The Red Raiders lead the all-time series against the Tigers 7-4, including a 76-49 win in the most recent matchup in February 2012.
Missouri redshirt senior guard Shug Dickson was on the Texas Tech roster for part of the 2018-19 season before transferring to Missouri. She began that season with Tulsa before transferring to Texas Tech, but she never suited up for the Red Raiders because of NCAA transfer rules.