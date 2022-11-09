The Missouri women’s basketball team looks to start the season 2-0 when it hosts Bradley at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Tigers defeated Missouri State 68-51 on Monday in Springfield. Senior Hayley Frank led the way with 17 points, while junior Sara-Rose Smith recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers fell behind 9-4 with just more than five minutes left in the first quarter, but they reclaimed the lead two minutes later and never again trailed.
The Tigers held the Bears (0-1) to 31.3% shooting from the field and recored nine steals in the game. The stellar defensive performance gave Missouri some breathing room when it struggled on the other end.
The Tigers were just 1-for-13 from 3-point range and had 18 turnovers. They managed to dominate in the paint, allowing them to shoot 53% from the field despite the 8% mark from 3.
The Braves (0-0) defeated McKendree 71-60 in an exhibition matchup this past Thursday. Sophomore guard Caroline Waite led the way with 24 points and knocked down five 3-pointers in the game. Junior forward Isis Fitch added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers are 12-0 in home openers under coach Robin Pingeton, but Bradley has won its last five season openers.
The Braves are 3-14 all-time against Southeastern Conference competition, but all three of those wins have come against Missouri. Bradley won the most recent meeting — a 76-64 home win in 2014.
The game will be televised on SECN+ and begins a four-game homestand for the Tigers.