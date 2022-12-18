Missouri and Illinois' women's basketball teams will square off in the Braggin' Rights Challenge at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. This will be the last non-conference matchup for the Tigers before they open SEC play.

MU enters this game at 11-1, fresh off of a 74-61 win over Jackson State this past Sunday.

