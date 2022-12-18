Missouri and Illinois' women's basketball teams will square off in the Braggin' Rights Challenge at 4 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena. This will be the last non-conference matchup for the Tigers before they open SEC play.
MU enters this game at 11-1, fresh off of a 74-61 win over Jackson State this past Sunday.
"I thought it was just a complete team win," coach Robin Pingeton said of the victory over the Tigers. "In any given night, you never know who's gonna step up for us."
Senior guard Lauren Hansen has been hot of late, averaging 19.6 points per game in her last five outings. Fellow senior Hayley Frank remains a consistent contributor as well, averaging 14.8 points per game. Mama Dembele holds the team together from her point guard spot and leads the team with 3.6 assists per game. Dembele's speed and court vision have been key to this team's offensive success.
"I love the selflessness I see out there on the court," Pingeton said. "I love how they celebrate each other."
However, there is always room for improvement. Despite MU's successful start, Pingeton tabs ball security as the main area for improvement on this team. The Tigers average 15.3 turnovers per game compared to 15.9 forced per game.
"We have to do a better job with ball security because there's so many controllables out there and we're leaving possessions out on the floor," Pingeton said. "We're not a team that gets out and presses for 40 minutes, so we're not getting those extra possessions."
The Fighting Illini have rebounded from a 7-20 season in 2021 to stand at 9-2 going into this game. They have taken down the likes of Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Butler, with their only losses coming to Delaware and No. 4 Indiana.
Head coach Shauna Green is in her first season at the helm after being hired from a Dayton program at which she recorded a 127-50 overall record in six seasons. She became the first women's head coach to start an Illinois career at 3-0, and she extended that to 6-0 before suffering her first loss, to the Blue Hens.
The Illini's start has been fueled by a prolific offense that averages 80.9 points per game and shoots a sizzling 47.5% from the field. They also excel from behind the arc, shooting at a 40.9% clip.
The Fighting Illini are spearheaded by a three-pronged attack in their backcourt. Junior guard Makira Cook leads the way, averaging 17.9 points per game and 4.3 assists per game. Cook scored 22 points against Butler in Illinois' last outing.
Sophomore Adalia McKenzie and junior Genesis Bryant complement Cook well, averaging 15.9 and 12.5 points per game, respectively.
Senior Jada Peebles serves as the 3-point specialist for this team. She's made 25 shots from behind the arc this season, highlighted by a 6-for-7 performance against Pittsburgh. And 6-foot-2 junior forward Kendall Bostic holds down the paint, averaging 9.6 rebounds per game.
The bulk of this team is made up of transfers, as Green wanted to revitalize the roster during the offseason. Cook followed her from Dayton, Bryant hails from NC State, and six other players are new via either the transfer portal or the 2022 recruiting class. McKenzie, Bostic and Peebles make up three of the five returners from the 2021-22 squad.
The Tigers defeated the Fighting Illini 84-65 in the 2021 installment of this rivalry. Since-departed MU forward Alijah Blackwell dominated in that game, recording 18 points and 15 rebounds. However, Hansen and Frank also enjoy playing Illinois. They each scored 14 points in last year's matchup.
The Fighting Illini lead the overall series 9-6, but the Tigers are winners of three of the last four meetings.
With both teams looking to make the NCAA Tournament after missing it last season, this pivotal swing game between two quality opponents will go a long way in determining who gets in to the dance ... and who does not.
The game can be seen on the SEC Network.