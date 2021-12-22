Missouri women’s basketball head coach Robin Pingeton came into Wednesday’s Braggin’ Rights game looking for a dominant closing performance to the nonconference schedule.
“We didn’t even talk about the loss two years ago,” she said. “It was all about this year and going into the Christmas break on a really strong note.”
The Tigers did exactly that, bouncing from a poor start to grab an 84-65 victory over Illinois. The win improved Missouri’s record to 11-2 and was the 200th of Pingeton’s tenure as coach of the Tigers.
Illinois came out of the gate firing on the back of Sara Anastasieska. The graduate student averaged 4.4 points coming into the Braggin’ Rights game but made three 3s early in the first quarter, helping the Fighting Illini to an early 12-point lead.
While Anastasieska was firing away, Missouri’s offense did not convert from the field till the 5:59 mark in the first quarter. From there, a combination of Lauren Hansen’s shooting and aggressive drives to the basket allowed the Tigers to claw back in the game.
The Tigers flipped the script on Illinois in the second quarter, with Aijha Blackwell leading the way. A putback layup and a 3 got Missouri off to a hot start and it didn’t take its foot off the gas. The Tigers made four shots from beyond the arc, as Hayley Frank and Haley Troup joined the party to help Missouri to a 24-point quarter.
On the other end of the floor, it was the Mama Dembele show. The sophomore put constant pressure on the Fighting Illini’s guards, picking up four steals. Her effort helped Missouri hold Illinois to just 10 second-quarter points and a 14-point halftime lead.
The third quarter brought dominance from Missouri in the paint. Blackwell and Frank continued to work inside, as the Tigers extended their lead in the early part of the quarter.
Illinois did not go away quietly, though. A 6-0 run late in the third cut the lead to 11. Hansen made sure that was as close as it got, as she knocked down a 3 in the final seconds. The Auburn transfer finished with an efficient 14 points on just eight attempts from the field.
The fourth quarter contained much of the same with the main contributor being redshirt senior LaDazhia Williams. She followed up a solid performance against Southern with her second double-digit effort in a row, scoring 13 points and adding five rebounds. Pingeton has been impressed with how the forward is improving this season.
“LaDazhia is starting to get back to what we all hoped she would be for us,” Pingeton said. “She has put together back to back solid games, and I think that’s huge.”
De’Myla Brown and Anastaseiska led the way for Illinois scoring 22 and 19 points, respectively, in the defeat.
Missouri did an excellent job rebounding and keeping the turnovers down in the winning effort. The Tigers won the battle on the boards 46-34, grabbing as many defensive rebounds as the Illini did total. As usual, it was Blackwell leading the way with 15, in addition to the 18 points she scored.
Following a poor performance holding on to the ball against Southern, the Tigers were much improved in that department. They only gave the ball away 11 times with Troup standing out, as the redshirt senior dished out three assists while turning over only once.
“We knew it was something we had to clean up,” Pingeton said. “I thought we did a good job with that and sharing the ball.
After the Christmas break, Missouri will turn its attention to Southeastern Conference play, where the Tigers open up against South Carolina, the top-ranked team in the AP Poll. Pingeton knows there’s a lot to clean up but is excited for the challenges the Gamecocks and the league are going to present.
“South Carolina is a very well-coached team,” she said. “We have our work cut out for us against such a talented team, but that’s why you play the game right?”