Missouri women's basketball is off to an 8-0 start. It includes victories over three teams that made last spring's NCAA Tournament, and a championship in the Christmas City Classic.
The only thing missing? A statement victory over a power conference opponent.
The Tigers will get an opportunity to do that when the Tigers travel to Waco, Texas, on Saturday to take on No. 5 Baylor.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunity,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “We have a lot of respect for Baylor and we know it’s going to be a dogfight.”
For it to be a dogfight, Missouri needs to keep doing what it has been doing, limiting turnovers and making 3s.
When there is a talent gap between two teams, the 3-point shot can be a great equalizer. Missouri has been using it to bludgeon teams through eight games, averaging 9.3 at 39%. Sharpshooters Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank are going to be huge on the perimeter in Missouri's bid for an upset.
The Tigers are also averaging only 14 giveaways while forcing 16. Those 16 turnovers have directly led to 21 points per game for Missouri. Continuing to limit mistakes is going to be imperative against a Bears squad that matches up well with almost identical numbers. Sophomore guard Mama Dembele’s solid form needs to continue following an eight-assist performance against Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Thursday night.
While Pingeton is in her 12th season coaching Missouri, Baylor is in its first year under coach Nikki Collins. Coaching legend Kim Mulkey left for a new challenge at LSU, leaving a void at the top for the perennial power.
Under Collins, who has a WNBA background, the Bears have transitioned to a different style of basketball. They are taking more 3s than they did under Mulkey, making 6.5 per game. LSU was only making 2.5 3s going into its game against Iowa State.
Chad Conine, who covers Baylor for the Waco Tribune, has seen the noticeable difference in style of play between the two coaches.
“Everyone made the joke that Kim (Mulkey) was old school,” he said. “They really were old school, though, playing through the posts and weren't going to shoot a lot of 3-pointers.”
While Baylor is taking more shots from the perimeter, the strength of the team is still on the inside. Forward Nalyssa Smith is one of the best players in the country, averaging 19.3 points and 13.1 rebounds. Her partner in crime is Queen Egbo, who averages 11 points and 8.3 rebounds along with being an elite rim protector. Egbo has 15 blocks through eight games.
“Those two players' ability to play inside is their biggest strength,” Conine said.
Given the advantage Baylor is going to have on the interior, it is going to be crucial for Missouri’s post players to be at full strength. Redshirt senior forward LaDazhia Williams missed the game against SIUE, but her size at 6-feet-4 will be needed desperately against the Bears’ frontline.
Pingeton provided an update for Williams following the victory over the Cougars.
“We were prepared to play her if we really needed to,” she said. “If we could take advantage of an extra day or two, and try to get the swelling in her knee down ahead of Baylor, we were going to.”
With Williams’ status in question, the Tigers' leading rebounder Aijha Blackwell is going to need to be at her best. The junior guard pulled in 15 rebounds against SIUE and is averaging 12 through eight games.
With the game against Baylor beginning a tough stretch in the nonconference, Pingeton knows Saturday night is going to test the Tigers in a way they have not been through eight games.
“The players' ability to stay the course and lean in has been really good,” she said. “The more intense the games are the higher emotions get so we have to be mindful of ‘mission first’.”