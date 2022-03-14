While there is obvious disappointment in not reaching the NCAA Tournament, Missouri women’s basketball will still be taking part in postseason hoops.
MU’s first game will be a home matchup against Drake out of the Missouri Valley Conference at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena.
The last time Missouri (18-12) and Drake (18-13) matched up in the postseason was in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. MU pulled out a 77-76 overtime win that day.
The Tigers – along with Southeastern Conference members Alabama and Vanderbilt – are members of the 64-team WNIT. Missouri was the SEC’s automatic selection to the WNIT due to having the best record in the league for a team that wasn’t selected to the NCAA Tournament.
If the Tigers get past Drake, they’ll take on the winner of Kansas City and Northern Iowa.