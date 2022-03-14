While there is obvious disappointment in not reaching the NCAA Tournament, Missouri women’s basketball will still be taking part in postseason hoops.

MU’s first game will be a home matchup against Drake out of the Missouri Valley Conference at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

The last time Missouri (18-12) and Drake (18-13) matched up in the postseason was in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. MU pulled out a 77-76 overtime win that day.

The Tigers – along with Southeastern Conference members Alabama and Vanderbilt – are members of the 64-team WNIT. Missouri was the SEC’s automatic selection to the WNIT due to having the best record in the league for a team that wasn’t selected to the NCAA Tournament.

If the Tigers get past Drake, they’ll take on the winner of Kansas City and Northern Iowa.

  Covering Missouri women's basketball and Battle high school football.

