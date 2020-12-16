Pieces of the puzzle began to fall into place as Missouri women’s basketball (2-1) held a 22-point lead at halftime against visiting New Orleans (1-3) on Wednesday night.
The flow of the Tigers offense was crisp, with sophomore Aijha Blackwell and redshirt senior LaDazhia Williams already scoring in the double digits. Freshman guard Mama Dembele paced the floor, facilitating the ball to her teammates as they drilled in shots over the Privateers.
Tigers fans witnessed the rebirth of the explosive offense this squad is hoping for.
The Tigers redeemed themselves and then some from a deflating loss to No. 20 Missouri State on Monday night, beating the Privateers 84-45 at Mizzou Arena. Through efficiency and intensity, MU dominated all night long, keeping its foot on the gas on both sides of the court.
The complete 360-degree performance from the Tigers on Wednesday fulfilled a lot of what coach Robin Pingeton wanted her squad to accomplish after a tough loss two days prior. Getting quick redemption was definitely a part of their plans.
“It’s good to get another game under our belt,” Pingeton said. “Certainly some things we did were shoot the ball pretty well. Had 22 assists, 30-some made field goals, so I like the way we shared the ball.”
While the first half of the game looked like the Blackwell and Williams show, the depth of Missouri’s roster showed throughout all 40 minutes. In addition to sharing the rock with six assists, Dembele had eight points after going scoreless against the Bears. Shug Dickson, who also showcased her court vision, reeled in six assists to go along with 10 points.
All 12 players entered the game, and only one player went scoreless. Scoring-wise, Auburn transfer Lauren Hansen drained 2 of 4 3-pointers finishing with her first double-digit scoring night at Missouri. Seniors Shannon Dufficy and Nadia Green finished with six points and four rebounds each.
Center Jayla Kelly also scored her first collegiate points with a layup in the fourth quarter. The Tigers shot 63.2% from the field while holding the Privateers to 25%.
“Our defense really led to our offense, and we just need that every night,” Blackwell said. “Going in and out of games, it’s really important for us to really focus on the defensive end and let our offense come to us and not try to force anything.”
Transitional defense was something the Tigers wanted to improve during the offseason, and bit of that showed Wednesday. Overall, Missouri had nine steals and six blocks, both key ingredients to holding New Orleans to just 45 points.
Despite the dominant performance, Pingeton wants to see more from her squad, emphasizing to her team the notion of “playing to our standard and not to the scoreboard.”
A key to improvement for the Tigers will be getting more games under their belt. They will do just that this weekend as they host back-to-back games against Oral Roberts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Southern Illinois at the same time Sunday. This unusually stacked schedule for MU will be more of a blessing in disguise, giving it more chances to flex every facet of its roster.
“I think right now for this team, the more they can compete, game experience is so important,” Pingeton said. “With three kids that sat out last year, our new kids and our returning kids, building that chemistry is really, really important to get under our belt.”