A day after its blowout win against Oral Roberts, Missouri (4-1) returned to Mizzou Arena for another nonconference matchup against Southern Illinois (3-2).
Similar to the last game, the Tigers came out strong, scoring 21 points in the first quarter while also hitting a couple of 3-pointers. Sophomore Hayley Frank reeled in 14 points while redshirt senior Shug Dickson finished with a season-high 17 points.
Despite some struggles in its continued dynamic scores, Aijha Blackwell and Ladazhia Williams, the Tigers kept their foot on Southern Illinois' neck the entire 40 minutes. Missouri closed out its jam-packed schedule this week with a 79-43 win.
"It takes all 12 of us, we've got to be locked in," Dickson said. "Even though the games were back-to-back, I think we did a good job looking at scout and just getting home and getting whatever we need to get done to get ready for today."
The lack of time to prep for Sunday's game was not a negative thing for Missouri, as it held the lead the entire game. After a 6-0 run in the second quarter, it looked like there was some breathing room for the Salukis. That all came crashing down in the third quarter.
Sharpshooters in Frank and Dickson made it near impossible for Southern Illinois to catch up. Frank finished the matchup converting 100% of her shots from the field, three-point and free-throw line. The Tigers finished the game 9-for-13 from the three-point line and making 61.2% of their shots from the field.
The key reason behind this blowout win was the offensive struggles all game long for the Salukis. Their lead scorers seniors Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey had a combined 13 points. Both players average double-digit points a game, but the Tigers defense put a halt to all of that. Williams applied all types of pressure on Brockmeyer when in the post. She scored her eight points whenever Williams wasn't guarding her.
The Tigers held New Orleans, Oral Roberts and Southern Illinois to 49 points or less.
Some of the leaders this Sunday afternoon were Williams and redshirt senior Shannon Dufficy. Both forwards brought high intensity inside the paint. Williams got a season-high four blocks, while Daffily had three steals.
Joining Dickson and Frank in the double-digit club were Blackwell and sophomore Lauren Hansen.
"We have a team that has a lot of depth, probably more depth than we've had since I've been here," Pingeton said. "I think we've got a lot of offensive firepowers. I think we've got a team that is pretty good when we can play downhill and create the tempo."
Another improvement for MU was its performance on the foul line. After making 40% of its free throws yesterday, Missouri didn't miss one against the Salukis.
This last-minute game was more like a reunion for the Salukis, as coach Cindy Stein and junior Payton McCallister are no strangers to Columbia. Stein was the head coach of Missouri for 12 seasons from 1998-2010. McCallister won a state title in Mizzou Arena while she was a freshman at Rock Bridge. Though the return to Columbia didn't end in an upset victory for the Salukis, McCallister grabbed four rebounds and hit a 3-pointer. While Stein got to revisit a place and the people who were once home for her.
"I love that lady, she's done a really great job with Southern Illinois and she's a great coach and she's been a great friend over the years," Pingeton said when asked about Stein. "I just got to believe there's a lot of emotions coming back to a place that you spent a big part of your life at. For her to be willing to come back to the Mizzou Arena just speaks volumes about her, her character and who she is as a person."
The Tigers have a bit of a break until conference play. Missouri's SEC-opener against Alabama is at 2:00 p.m. Dec. 31 at Mizzou Arena.