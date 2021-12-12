It's been a while since Missouri women's basketball's dynamic duo took turns lighting their opponents up offensively. Since Nov. 28 guards Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell hadn't both scored in double-digits in a Missouri win since November 28, in a 88-67 win over Lehigh.
"I know today was gonna be a tough game for us just because of the emotions over the last 48 hours, but I felt like they did what they needed to do to make sure we got to win," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said.
The junior guard duo was back at it in Sunday afternoon's 69-55 win over Alabama A&M. After a slow offensive start in the first quarter, things clicked for the Tigers. After ending the first quarter shooting 46.2% with a solid five-point lead over the Bulldogs, momentum completely shifted in their favor. Missouri improved to 81.8% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc in the second quarter.
Blackwell and Frank were key to the change, as both dominated to finish with a combined 37 points. When one of the junior guards was on the bench, the other was attacking the paint, drawing contact and — likely to no one's surprise — draining 3s. Blackwell led the Tigers with her seventh double-double of the season, finishing the game with 20 points, 18 boards and two steals.
"I think my teammates just know like, I guess my passion for rebounding, so shout out to them for allowing me to go get boards but just being selfish, just being relentless," Blackwell said.
Frank got things started offensively, popping a 3-pointer to put Missouri on the board. She finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Her shooting was a sharp, finishing 63.3% from the field.
After struggling to land shots in Friday night's 79-51 beating by Missouri State, Pingeton and her squad had only a day to get back on the drawing board. If anyone could help offensively, it was Frank and Blackwell as they hold the top two points per game spots for the Tigers so far this season.
While the two led their team to snap a two-game losing streak, the performance against the Bulldogs wasn't as clean as it could've been. The Tigers turned the ball over 15 times, three of those from Franks. While Missouri is far from perfect, Frank and Blackwell's performance shows there is something to build around.