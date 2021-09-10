The full schedule is set for Missouri women's basketball as the 2021-22 season approaches quickly.

On Wednesday, the Tigers released their conference schedule, showcasing huge opponents in Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas.

For nonconference, Robin Pingeton's squad will play some unfamiliar competition. On Nov. 21, they will face off against Idaho State. Then, they will face Southern University on Dec. 20.

Missouri will also play Saint Louis (Nov. 17), SIUE (Dec. 2) and Missouri State (Dec. 10).

With the full schedule set, the Tigers begin Oct. 28 against Lindenwood in an exhibition game.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a sports reporter for the fall semester 2020 and I am currently studying sports journalism print and digital. You can reach me at shannonbelt@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you