The full schedule is set for Missouri women's basketball as the 2021-22 season approaches quickly.
On Wednesday, the Tigers released their conference schedule, showcasing huge opponents in Alabama, South Carolina and Arkansas.
For nonconference, Robin Pingeton's squad will play some unfamiliar competition. On Nov. 21, they will face off against Idaho State. Then, they will face Southern University on Dec. 20.
Missouri will also play Saint Louis (Nov. 17), SIUE (Dec. 2) and Missouri State (Dec. 10).
With the full schedule set, the Tigers begin Oct. 28 against Lindenwood in an exhibition game.