Uncertainty still resides over the 2020-21 season for Missouri women’s basketball as its schedule has yet to be solidified.
According to coach Robin Pingeton in a Thursday virtual press conference, the Tigers’ schedule has been adjusting weekly, if not daily.
Despite things being up in the air heading into the season, the Tigers have been treating the offseason as a refresher for their squad.
“It really gave us the opportunity through a lot of Zoom calls to just really dive into some of the opportunities and challenges that were in front of us,” Pingeton said of the offseason. “I saw great dialogue, saw a lot of growth in our team — a lot of maturity from our team. I feel like we grew together as a team, even though we were on Zoom.”
Zoom has become Pingeton and her squad’s best asset . The team has used it for bonding as a substitute for on-court interactions, virtually connecting returning players, transfers and players from overseas. Whether it be trying to improve leadership skills or reading the book “Chop Wood Carry Water” by Joshua Medcalf, the Tigers have found a way to come together as a team.
With the start to their season possibly in late November, the Tigers have been able to active transfer students Renetha Dickson from Tulsa, Shannon Dufficy from Utah State and LaDazhia Williams from South Carolina. In addition to those players, Pingeton brought in two international players in Mama Dembele and Sara-Rose Smith.
Missouri (9-22, 5-11 Southeastern Conference) hopes to showcase its speed in the guard position and continue its overall growth this season after last year’s finish. Pingeton is glad to have her team back on the court as it waits for the news on what’s to come for the upcoming season.